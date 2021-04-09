SOUTH BEND — Mental toughness.
According to Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett, his Irish team has the necessary mentality of a winning team, and no matter the score or situation, his guys have what it takes to win.
No. 12 Notre Dame needed every bit of that frame of mind to beat No. 14 Georgia Tech at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday night after falling behind 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
A stagnant effort in the batter’s box early in the game turned into an offensive clinic for the home team in the latter innings. The Irish scored eight runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 10-9 lead over the Yellow Jackets and eventually defeat their ACC foe after Joe Sheridan’s closing performance in the ninth.
“That’s one of the greatest team wins I’ve ever been a part of,” Jarrett said. “I’ve been doing this as a coach for a while, played for a while, and I can’t remember anything like that ever happening. … We were juggling everything we knew how to juggle to have a chance at the end, and I can’t say enough about how the guys responded. We were down 7-0 after probably the worst three innings we’ve played all year, but this is the toughest team I’ve been around and find ways to kind of hang in there and grind through it.”
Notre Dame came out flat early on, and the Yellow Jackets took quick advantage. Three runs crossed the plate for GT in the top of the first as Irish starter Will Mercer struggled during his appearance. The left-hander pitched just two innings, giving up five runs on seven hits to really put his team in a big hole to crawl out from.
While the Irish struggled finding stability on the mound in the early innings, the Yellow Jackets had plenty of it in southpaw Brant Hurter. The junior took command from the beginning of his outing and held Notre Dame’s lineup to no runs and two hits through the first three innings of the game.
After the Yellow Jackets added two more runs off of wild pitches from Notre Dame reliever Ryan Lynch in the top of the fourth, the Irish bats finally started showing signs of life.
A pair of two-out RBI hits from Jack Brannigan and Zach Prajzner made it 7-2 after four innings of play.
The Irish settled down on the mound and kept the deficit to five over the next few innings to setup a monster seventh inning from Notre Dame at the plate.
Brannigan led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo blast to left field that cut the deficit to four. Then, a pair of two-out RBI hits later in the frame left Georgia Tech with just a one-run lead. Ryan Cole’s single up the middle scored Prajzner from second, which setup slugger Niko Kavadas and his two-run moon shot that traveled 452 feet over the fence in center.
“My message to the team was that I was going to continue to press the buttons, all that I know how to push to give us a chance,” Jarrett said. “We just had to hang in there. Can we get it to 7-2? Then, can we get it to 7-4? Then it was 7-4 and (Georgia Tech) starts feeling it a little bit, then we got it to 7-6, and we really started to deliver some big blows there in the second half of the game.”
Georgia Tech’s offense — which came into Friday as the best in the ACC — continued to put pressure on the Irish to halt what had turned into six-straight runs for Notre Dame. In the top of the eighth, with the bases loaded, Stephen Reid found a hole in the left side of the infield to score Kevin Parada and Justyn-Henry Malloy to up the Yellow Jacket lead back to three.
Notre Dame countered in the bottom-half of the inning by producing four runs on four hits.
The Georgia Tech bullpen struggled in relief of Hurter, and the Irish cashed in. An RBI double from Prajzner made it 9-7, which helped setup Spencer Myers for one of the biggest hits of the game. With runners on the corners, Myers belted a line drive into right that was mishandled by Georgia Tech right fielder Reid, allowing Brooks Coetzee and Prajzner to cross the plate and knot the contest at nine.
A pair of walks by Kavadas and Cole put Carter Putz at the plate with the bases juiced and one out. He’d force yet another walk, scoring Myers from third to give the Irish a 10-9 lead.
Closer Joe Sheridan silenced Georgia Tech’s comeback hopes in the top of the ninth to seal the miraculous victory for his team.
“The best part of this win was that 22 people were involved,” Jarrett said. “The bulk of our team that was available to play was involved. … I’m just so proud of the toughness. To be down like that, that game could’ve gotten away from us in the early part of the game, and it felt like it was. I just told the guys that was a big gut-check win to the level of which you rarely see in our sport.”
