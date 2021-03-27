SOUTH BEND — The ability to come through in the clutch is something that seems to come naturally for Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole.
For the second time in eight days, the senior from San Ramon, California, blasted a walk-off two-run shot over the trees in left field to defeat an ACC foe. Last Friday was Duke, and on Saturday it was sixth-ranked Louisville. His heroics helped cap off his team’s comeback 5-3 victory in the bottom of the ninth that also ended a 21-game losing streak to the Cardinals.
“Baseball is such a great game and to think you would see the same guy hit his second walk-off home run in six home games is simply amazing,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said in a release.
Most of Saturday’s game featured an impressive pitcher’s duel between Notre Dame starter John M. Bertrand and Louisville starter Luke Seed.
Both pitchers combined to give up just two hits through the first four innings.
Bertrand commanded the strike zone well and kept one of the better batting lineups off balance for a majority of his outing. The southpaw struck out two and yielded just one walk through the first four innings, and the only threat the Cardinals had during that span was Cooper Bowman after the sophomore stole second with one out after his walk. That threat was neutralized after a groundout from catcher Henry Davis and a flyout by infielder Alex Binelas.
Seed looked just as sharp, giving up a pair of hits that were eventually made up for by double plays.
The Cardinals eventually broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth after a two-out RBI single up the middle by outfielder Levi Usher that scored Lucas Dunn from second base.
Louisville added to the lead during the top of the sixth after a solo shot from Bowman — his sixth of the season — deep to right center upped the Cardinals’ advantage to two.
After a flawless seventh from Bertrand, the Irish bats put together a rally in the bottom-half of the inning.
With a runner on second and two outs, Louisville coach Dan McDonnell made a change from Seed (6.2 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run) and brought in right hander Jack Perkins to face Cole.
The decision would end up paying dividends for Notre Dame, as Cole would walk four straight pitches to bring up Brooks Coetzee with runners on the corners. Coetzee connected on a 1-1 offering from Perkins, sending it through the middle to score Jared Miller and cut the deficit to one.
Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Cole to tie the game from third, setting up an opportunity to gain the lead for Jack Brannigan. With Louisville left hander Tate Kuehner now on the mound, Brannigan put a charge into a 2-1 pitch from the reliever, sending it to the wall in center to score Coetzee and give his team its first advantage of the contest.
The Irish relieved Bertrand (7 IP, 5 hits, 2 earned runs) in the top of the eighth for right hander Andrew Rao, and Rao did his job in the eighth to preserve the one-run lead. He had the opportunity to do it again in the top of the ninth, but a game-tying homer from Binelas to lead off the inning halted any hopes of that.
Rao, though, kept the game tied at three by striking out Usher and causing Christian Knapcyzk to flyout after Louisville had runners on the corners with one out.
In the bottom of the ninth, Niko Kavadas flew out, followed by a single from David LaManna to setup Cole for his walk-off heroics.
“(John Michael) Bertrand got us deep into the game and was in control of his outing, as we have seen before,” Jarrett said. “Our defense played very well and there were very nice plays at essentially every defense position on the field. (Jack) Brannigan had a great day at the plate, at third, and to come in and help close out the ninth.”
The 12th-ranked Irish now sit at 11-4, 10-4 ACC and will look to take the rubber match from Louisville (16-6, 8-3 ACC) on Sunday afternoon.
