SOUTH BEND — John Michael Bertrand has been the ace of the Notre Dame baseball pitching staff all season.
He proved that once again Friday against Clemson.
The graduate senior fell two outs short of pitching a complete game, going 8 1/3 innings in a 4-1 win over the Tigers at Frank Eck Stadium. He struck out eight batters along the way, allowing just four hits and one run that was unearned.
Bertrand now has a 5-0 record this year with a 1.53 ERA. He has not allowed an earned run in his last two starts, which have gone a combined 15 2/3 innings.
“It’s really fun,” said Bertrand of his season so far. “Just being able to go out there and focus on one pitch at a time and trusting that defense behind you. There were a lot of balls hit (Friday) and a lot of hard ones, too, so to be able to have that trust … it makes my job a lot easier because I don’t have to be as perfect. I can kind of just go after it and do what I can do.”
It came as a little bit of a surprise when Bertrand took the mound to start the ninth inning, given he was at 113 pitches thrown at that point. He struck out Clemson’s Jonathan French to start the inning before allowing the next two batters to reach base on a walk and single, respectively. With the tying run coming to the plate, Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett had no choice but to go to his bullpen.
The decision proved to be a wise one, as freshman Ryan McLinksey only needed two pitches to induce a game-ending double play.
Tigers’ leadoff hitter Ben Blackwell hit a roller to Jack Brannigan at third base, who stepped on the bag and then fired to first base to get the two outs and the win.
“Yeah, a little frustrated,” admitted Bertrand about not being able to finish the game. “But at the end of the day, we get the win in the column and that’s all that matters. As much trust I have in myself, I have in McLinksey. He went out there and did his job.”
Bertrand finished with 130 pitches thrown.
“I didn’t know it was that many,” admitted Jarrett about Bertrand’s pitch count. “He wasn’t threatened until the end, though, and that was clearly enough. He wanted to go out there and finish that game. When that guy looks at you and says, ‘I’m good, I got it’ — after what he’s done for you, you give him a chance to go out there.”
The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish (18-5, 6-4 ACC) opened the scoring for the game in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI bunt single from senior centerfielder Spencer Myers, which scored senior Brooks Coetzee. On the next at-bat, Brannigan drove in senior David LaManna with an RBI single to double the Irish lead.
Myers started in place of sophomore TJ Williams Friday. Despite coming into the game with a .155 batting average, the senior would finish 2-of-3 from the plate, including drawing a walk.
“(Myers) has a presence in the game, even if it’s not what you’d want out of the batting average and slugging percentage,” Jarrett said. “He made a great play in left-center field. It was tough out there — to stand out there for three hours in those windy conditions is tough.”
Bertrand worked out of some jams in the second, third and fourth innings, as Clemson (19-10, 2-7 ACC) left six total runners on base in those frames — two each per inning. The Tigers’ only run would come in the fourth, though, after a dropped-third strikeout from Bertrand was not fielded cleanly by LaManna, allowing Clemson’s Caden Grice to score.
Notre Dame’s leading southpaw then settled in after that, retiring the next 11 batters he faced. He had a four-pitch fifth inning, helping re-set the tone of the game for his team.
“There’s a lot of trust in there,” said Bertrand between him and the coaching staff. “… It was nice to feel good and feel strong — especially in that sixth, seventh and eighth innings, it felt a lot better.”
Notre Dame added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth when Brannigan scored on a passed ball. Sophomore Nick Juaire then added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, scoring senior Carter Putz.
Notre Dame and Clemson are scheduled to continue their series Saturday at 2 p.m. in South Bend. The series finale is Sunday at 1 p.m.
