With a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M Tuesday, the 2022 Notre Dame baseball season officially came to a close.
It was the end of one of the more historic campaigns in program history, as they reached the College World Series for just the third time ever. While there were some lows along the way, the highs far overshadowed them.
REGULAR SEASON RUN
The season started strong for the Fighting Irish. An 11-1 record through 12 games had them ranked No. 1 in two of the six major college baseball polls, giving them the top spot in any poll for the first time since 2001.
They would then hit some struggles during ACC play, as a three-game sweep at the hands of Louisville knocked Notre Dame off the top of the rankings. The Irish would have a Jekyll-and-Hyde-type season within conference play, as two weekends after being swept by the Cardinals, they went on the road and swept then-No. 5 Florida State across three games in Tallahassee.
They then swept Clemson, got swept by Duke and swept Wake Forest on consecutive weekends, continuing their inconsistences within ACC games.
By the end of conference play, Notre Dame sported a 16-11 record, earning the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. They would advance to the semifinals of the ACC tourney before losing to North Carolina.
ROAD WARRIORS
With a 35-14 record and plenty of marquee victories on the resume, it seemed as if Notre Dame was poised to earn a top 16 national seed and host a regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
The tournament selection committee thought otherwise, however, and sent the Irish to the Statesboro regional, which was hosted by No. 16 Georgia Southern. That meant that if Notre Dame was going to win the regional title, they would more-than-likely have to travel to No. 1 Tennessee for the super regional.
The move to have the Irish not as a host was a shocking one, but it ultimately served as motivation for the run the team was about to embark on.
Traveling to The Peach State to start the tournament, Notre Dame picked up a win over Texas Tech in the first game of the regional. It then knocked off the host Eagles in a dramatic 6-4 contest to advance to the championship game. After Texas Tech beat Georgia Southern in an elimination game, the Irish would beat the Red Raiders again to win a second-straight regional championship.
“The poise, composure, that we pitched with and the way our team defended was exceptional in all facets of that," said Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett following the regional.
Tennessee took care of business in their home regional, setting up a super regional clash between the Irish and Volunteers.
Not many people expected Tennessee to lose the series, as the Vols had been the top team in college baseball for the majority of the season. That didn’t faze the Notre Dame players going into Knoxville, though.
“If I were them, I’d be a little scared,” starting left fielder Ryan Cole said prior to the super regional. “I think we’re a very dangerous team."
The Irish backed up Cole’s words in Knoxville, winning game one, 8-6, off the strength of four home runs. They would lose game two of the series, 12-4, though, to set up a third and decisive game with a spot in the College World Series on the line.
In what is arguably the biggest game in program history, the veteran-laden Irish had a comeback for the ages. Graduate senior catcher David LaManna hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at three, and then fellow senior Jack Brannigan uncorked a moonshot to left field in the next at-bat to put Notre Dame ahead, stunning the Tennessee crowd.
Three more runs came across in the eighth frame to make it 7-3 Irish. Meanwhile, freshman Jack Findlay dominated out of the bullpen, pitching five shutout innings — including getting a double play to end the game — to lead Notre Dame to a stunning upset, advancing to the CWS for the first time since 2002.
“We’ve always been confident,” said LaManna a few days after beating Tennessee. “Even last weekend, we were going into that confident. To the outside world, maybe it looked like an upset. But in here, we knew we always had it in us to win. So, I don’t know if the confidence continues to grow or it just stays where it’s been at since the beginning of the year.”
CWS STRUGGLES
Riding a lot of momentum into the College World Series, Notre Dame was able to win its first game over Texas, 7-3. Graduate senior John Michael Bertrand, senior Alex Rao and Findlay combined to stifle a strong Longhorns offense, holding them to without an extra base hit for the first time all season.
Unfortunately for the Irish, it would be the last win of the season for them.
Notre Dame struggled offensively in its final two CWS contests, as Oklahoma’s Cade Horton and Texas A&M’s Nathan Dettmer pitched some of the best games of their respective seasons against the Irish. Horton pitched six innings, giving up two runs and striking out 11 batters in a 6-2 Sooners win, while Dettmer went seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six in Tuesday’s elimination game.
"I wish we could run that same group of guys back on the field again and give it another shot," senior Jared Miller said after the season came to an end Tuesday. "But we've come a long way and it's been a fun ride. I'm sure I'll reflect back on it once I process this. But I wouldn't rather be on the field with anyone else."
THE FUTURE
Despite a 41-17 season and CWS appearance, a lot of question marks surround the future of the Notre Dame program.
The 2022 roster featured eight graduate students and seven seniors, including in eight of the nine spots of the batting order in the CWS (Brannigan, a junior, was the lone non-senior). Replacing nearly the entire team’s production at the plate will be huge for the 2023 season, as well as losing key pitchers in Bertrand, Rao and Austin Temple.
Another huge factor for next year and beyond is if Jarrett will remain as the head coach. He has revitalized the Irish program in his three seasons in South Bend, but the Florida State alum has been linked — no pun intended — to the head coach opening at his alma mater since it became available a couple of weeks ago.
With many moving pieces within the Notre Dame program, it will be intriguing to see if they can keep up the momentum that they’ve built over the last three years.