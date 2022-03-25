BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Indiana will enter a hostile environment facing a blue-blood women’s college basketball program in its effort to reach the Elite Eight for the second straight year.
Third-seed IU will face second-seed Connecticut on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN) at 10,000-seat Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a coastal city about 80 miles from UConn’s campus in Storrs.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever played UConn, and so I think it’ll be an exciting game for spectators,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of fans, probably not as many Indiana fans as there will be UConn, but that’s OK. We’ve been battle tested throughout the season, and this group has played in front of other big crowds because of our conference.”
Connecticut has been the gold standard for women’s basketball for close to three decades, winning 11 national championships in a 21-year span from 1995-2016. But the Huskies (27-5) have shown signs of vulnerability this season, suffering their first conference loss at home since 2013. Connecticut advanced with a hard-fought 52-47 win over Central Florida on Monday.
“The kind of season that we had probably prepared us for Monday night’s game, and it actually had something to do with us winning that game,” Hall of Fame Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said. “Normally we’re rolling in here having beaten everybody by 40, and we think we’re invincible. Well, we certainly don’t think that now. That’s probably a good thing because of the way it’s played out all year long.”
Indiana has the attention and respect of Auriemma, who has posted 1,146 wins since 1985. Auriemma praised both Indiana’s talent and basketball IQ and admitted there will be a feeling out process because the schools have never played one another.
“Regardless of their style, our style, it might take a little bit of time to figure each other out,” Auriemma said.
Indiana (24-8) advanced with a 56-55 win over Princeton on Monday night. Moren said keys to the game for IU will include taking care of the ball to keep Connecticut out of transition and doing a better job of defensive rebounding. One reason Princeton stayed close against IU was its ability to generate second and third shot attempts after grabbing 10 offensive rebounds.
“We do know the magnitude of this game,” Moren said. “We’ve been here before a year ago, and so we do feel like we have some experience. As you all know, I have a veteran group and experienced group, so I don’t know if it does matter that it’s UConn, but it could be any other name across the chest. We just know that we want to keep this thing going as long as we can.”
The Hoosiers were loose and relaxed during a pregame workout Friday to an ‘80s playlist that included “Eye of the Tiger,” “Your Love” and “Jack and Diane.” In returning all five of its starters, IU feels ready for the challenge
“The experience we have, I think, is so important because when a great team — great teams are going to make great runs,” IU guard Ali Patberg said. “And I think it’s how we react. It’s how we sustain. It’s how we punch back. It’s how we fight back and continue to stay locked in on our game plan.”
Connecticut has been led this season by guard Christyn Williams (14.5 points per game) and guard Paige Bueckers (13.7 points per game), a 2021 All-American who has dealt with recovering from knee surgery in December. Another play IU has familiarity with is Connecticut center Dorka Juhasz, who transferred from Ohio State. Juhasz had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State in her last meeting against IU on Jan. 28, 2021.
Starting IU forward Aleksa Gulbe and Juhasz have a familiarity that goes back further as Eastern European players. Gulbe played for junior national teams in Latvia against Juhasz, who played for junior national teams in Hungary.
“She’s my friend,” Gulbe said. “She’s a really great player. She was a great player at Ohio State. She’s a great player here. I mean, at this point all players are great players. If we want to move on, we’ve got to be ready for that.”
