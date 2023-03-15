SOUTH BEND — The size of Mississippi State was too much for Illinois to handle, as the Bulldogs turned a one-point game at halftime into a 70-56 win over the Fighting Illini in a First Four NCAA Tournament game Wednesday at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion.
Mississippi State (21-10), an 11-seed, advances to play sixth-seeded Creighton in a First Round game Friday at approximately 6 p.m. in South Bend. The host No. 3-seed Fighting Irish will play 14th-seeded Southern Utah at 3:30 p.m.
Offensive rebounding was instrumental in Mississippi State’s win. They finished with a 16-7 advantage in that category and 47-28 overall in rebounds. Junior JerKaila Jordan had four offensive rebounds and senior Jessika Carter three to lead them in that department.
Carter finished with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds total on 10-of-17 shooting. Jordan and Anastasia Hayes added 11 points each to pace the Mississippi State offense. The Bulldogs also had a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint, 20-6 in bench points and 15-5 in assists.
Not helping the cause for the Illini was an injury to starting forward Kendall Bostic. The 6’2” junior injured her foot in practice last week and wasn’t 100% for the game Wednesday. Another six-footer, sophomore Brynn Shoup-Hill, was playing in her first game in more than three weeks after a foot injury as well.
“You just talk about the worst timing of an injury,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “But it’s life, and it’s basketball. That’s why I’m so proud of (Bostic) and Brynn; I mean, Brynn hasn’t practiced in two weeks and literally hasn’t ran up-and-down the floor. We just don’t really have the numbers, and against (Mississippi State), we couldn’t go small that much when they went big. It wasn’t a great matchup, knowing the injuries we had.”
Bostic finished with two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes of play.
After a first half that saw six ties and six lead changes, no such occurrences happened in the second half. The Bulldogs started the third quarter on an 11-1 run, quickly building the lead to double digits, 42-32, less than four minutes into the frame.
Illinois (22-10) struggled to shoot all period, making just one of its 11 field-goal attempts. They scored six points at the free-throw line to give them eight total for the quarter.
On the other side, Mississippi State scored 21 points in the third frame. A Kourtney Weber jumper with four seconds left gave the Bulldogs a 52-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“That third quarter, it really was a difference in the game,” Green said. “I knew the rebounding was going to be key. We were only down four on the boards in the first half, and that’s why we were down one. They kind of just took off, and then some turnovers led to some easy layups. It gave them momentum.”
Mississippi State didn’t let off the gas pedal in the fourth quarter as well. They started the frame on a 9-1 run, pushing the lead to 22 and all-but ending the Illini’s chances at a comeback.
The closest Illinois would get the rest of the way was 12 points, 65-53, with 4:19 to go after a layup from Makira Cook. She finished with a team-best 21 points.
Wednesday was the first time Illinois played in an NCAA Tournament game since 2003.
“This doesn’t take away anything we did this season,” Green said. “It was an absolutely amazing season ... you’re lying if anyone in here said we’d be here. Just really happy for these guys to experience this, and now we’re going to learn from it and use this as motivation coming back.”
GOSHEN’S BRYNN SHOUP-HILL PLAYS
After some uncertainty as to whether she’d get to play or not, Shoup-Hill started for the Illini. Not only did the Goshen High School alum start, but she played extended minutes as well.
Shoup-Hill hadn’t suited up since Feb. 19 due to a foot injury. She walked into the arena for practice Tuesday in a walking boot, but then went through practice both Tuesday and Wednesday and was given the OK to play.
“I was in pain a little bit, but during the game it wasn’t too bad,” Shoup-Hill said. “But now (after the game), I’m feeling it a little bit more. During the game, it wasn’t too much to handle.”
Shoup-Hill played 17:43 of the 20 minutes of the first half, including the entire second quarter. She didn’t record a shot attempt and only had one rebound in that timeframe.
She started the third quarter as well, hauling in two rebounds. She finally had her lone shot attempt of the game with 6:05 remaining in the frame, attempting a ‘3’ and missing.
Shoup-Hill ended up playing 28 minutes, three above her season average. She was 0-for-1 from the field with five rebounds.
“I think that I never really got into a rhythm, so it was kind of hard to find ways to where I could put up shots,” Shoup-Hill said. “When I get into that type of mode, I just try to work on my defense and other things that I can do to impact the game.”
There were plenty of family and friends from Goshen in attendance for the game, and they gave a loud ovation when she was introduced in the starting lineups.
“It was great,” said Shoup-Hill of the support. “When I was warming up, I looked into the crowd a little bit and saw so many Goshen shirts and red. It felt like I was at home. It was great. It’s awesome that they were able to see me play so close to home. I know, for most of them, it’ll be the only time they’ll get to see me play in college.”