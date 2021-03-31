There's a three-way tie atop The Goshen News' 2021 NCAA Tournament Reader Contest heading into the final weekend of the men's tournament.
Eric Lambright (Middlebury), Alve Shetler (Goshen) and Dawn Miller (Middlebury) all have 77 points scored through the Elite Eight game. All three of their brackets are eerily similar as well: all three correctly picked Gonzaga, Baylor and Houston to make the Final Four, while all three missed on Michigan. The Wolverines lost to 11-seed UCLA, 51-49, in Elite Eight action Monday night.
All three leaders have the same exact championship game playing out as well, as all three have Baylor topping Gonzaga in Monday's title game. If that plays out, then the reader contest will be decided by our tiebreaker: closest guess to the total points scored in the title game. The second tiebreaker is closest to guessing the total points of all three Final Four games.
There's then a three-way tie for second place between Curt Lambdin (Goshen), Dewayne Miller (LaGrange) and Mark Gannon (Middlebury) at 76 points. Lambdin also has Baylor winning, with Miller and Gannon picking Gonzaga.
Overall, 36 entries have 70 or more points heading into the final weekend of the tournament.
Entries with 70 or more points scored so far (point total): Eric Lambright, Middlebury (77), Alve Shetler, Goshen (77), Dawn Miller, Middlebury (77), Curt Lambdin, Goshen (76), Dewayne Miller, LaGrange (76), Mark Gannon, Middlebury (76), Ron Rheinheimer, Goshen (75), Devon Knepp, Shipshewana (74), Myron Bontreger, Goshen (74), Brodie Garber, Goshen (74), Douglas Beachy, Middlebury (74), Renell Knepp, Goshen (74), Jeff Hershberger, Goshen (73), Doug Sherman, Millersburg (73), Roger Martin, Goshen (73), Sena Brown, New Paris (73), Tammi Carter, Bristol (73), Edna Miller, Middlebury (72), Ernie Crilow, Wakarusa (72), Lisa Yoder, Topeka (72), Sheri Dunlap, New Paris (72), Trina Mullet, Middlebury (72), Jason Miller, Topeka (72), Devin Puckett, Goshen (72), Jaden Mullet, Goshen (72), Marcus Miller, Nappanee (71), John K. Hershberger, Goshen (71), Chaun Steiner, Toledo (71), Carlie Miller, Goshen (71) Matthew Miller, Ligonier (70), Bob Sherman, Goshen (70), Jackie Heller, Goshen (70), Brian Cripe, Goshen (70), Ryan Duckworth, Goshen (70), John Bailey, Goshen (70), Ricky Harris, Goshen (70)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.