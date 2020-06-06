South Carolina head coach Frank Martin talks to Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Alanzo Frink (20) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., in this March 7, file photo. Martin is joining dozens of college basketball coaches in taking action on racism and diversity. The NABC announced Martin would chair a new committee designed to address issues of race and discrimination and not only within college sports.