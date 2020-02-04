North Shore Mustangs running back Zachary Evans, 3, runs the ball pursued by Atascocita Eagles Jordan Augustine (14) during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, Texas, in this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo. The talented running back from Houston quietly signed with Georgia in December, but was later released from his national letter of intent by the Bulldogs.