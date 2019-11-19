MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Malinda E.L. Eicher, 32, of Middlebury, died unexpectedly at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at her residence. She was born Oct. 18, 1987, in Adams County, to Leander and Emma (Hilty) Schwartz. On Sept. 11, 2008, in Adams County, she married Daniel Eicher. He survives. Survivor…