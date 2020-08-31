Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds (27) plays against Rutgers in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. This summer college athletes have organized campus marches, threatened boycotts, and been trending on social media as if they had just scored game-winning touchdowns without stepping foot on a field. “The scale of the discussions was never what it is right now,” said Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds, a College Athlete Unity founder.