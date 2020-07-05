Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble from Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, in College Park, Md., in this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Though a 10% budget cut was announced recently, the program is able to absorb the cost of coronavirus testing, in part because of its affiliation with the university’s medical school.