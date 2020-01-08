Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early with light rain becoming likely late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.