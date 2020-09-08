TCU coach Gary Patterson watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., in this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo. The coronavirus pandemic has caused Patterson to pay attention to the details of things he never would have thought about in the past. He's going into his 20th season as head coach of the Horned Frogs. The virus has altered how things are being done on and off the field.