Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, and Klay Thompson (11) sit on the bench in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Calif., in this Wednesday, Oct. 30 file photo. In an eyeblink, the Warriors have tumbled from the mountaintop to possible lottery pick. One Splash brother was already out and now Steph Curry joins him with a broken hand. It is left to Draymond Green to anchor a decimated roster for a bid to just to make the playoffs.