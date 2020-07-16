All-Star guard Victor Oladipo isn’t all in yet on returning to games when the Indiana Pacers resume their season Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
But he isn’t ruling it out, either.
Oladipo is back in wait-and-see mode after taking part in the first four five-on-five practices with his teammates inside the Disney bubble outside of Orlando, Florida.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the 6-foot-4 guard announced he wasn’t going to play with the Pacers when the NBA season restarted due to concerns over reinjuring a torn right knee tendon suffered in January 2019 that sidelined him for 12 months. Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout, returned to play 13 games on a minutes restriction before the season was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coming down here, getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there playing with the guys, there’s a possibility I could play,” Oladipo said. “I’m just re-assessing myself and my body every day. I think people fail to realize that this injury that I have is very unique. No one of my stature, of my ability, has ever had this injury before.”
Asked why he made the announcement July 3 he wasn’t playing, Oladipo responded: “Back then, my decision wasn’t to play because I wasn’t able to have the resources to test or re-assess my knee. So right then and there, I didn’t feel as though I would be capable of playing.
“I was always going to come to the bubble. I mean, at the end of the day, I had to come and support my team. So I don’t think you guys realize how much practicing and getting up and down is part of my rehab. I’m going to keep stressing it. It’s part of my rehab.”
Oladipo said the fact he could lose out on the potential $3 million remaining on his 2019-20 contract with the Pacers if he doesn’t play did not factor into his decision.
“I don’t even know the amount, what goes into it,” Oladipo said. “Again, I’m just focused on my knee. I’m not really concerned about anything I can’t control.”
So far, Oladipo said he’s “trending upward” and his body is responding well to practices. But he cautioned flare ups could happen at any time. He pointed out during his 13-game stint back, after playing 28 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in late February, the Pacers took a flight to San Antonio. The night before the Pacers and Oladipo were scheduled to face the Spurs on March 2, his knee swelled up. He sat out the next two games against the Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.
“I’m trying to asses that because I don’t want to be in the playoffs here, be playing 40 minutes and I can’t go the next day or the next game,” Oladipo said. “So I’m just re-assessing it, taking it one day at a time, not getting too high, not getting too low, trusting my body, trusting my training, trusting my rehab, and then when the time comes to make a decision, I’ll make one.”
Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo has looked good during five-on-five workouts.
“He had always told us that he was coming to Orlando and he was going to be working the team, and that’s where I was at with him, as far as coming down, working, seeing how you feel,” McMillan said, “You kind of go from there. That was the plan. That’s what we’re doing now.”
If he does return, Oladipo doesn’t know if he’ll be put on a minutes restriction again in the eight games before the playoffs. He said it will likely depend on feedback from the front office, coaches and trainers.
“It’s going to be a collective decision, something that we’ll have to decide together,” Oladipo said. “Because stubbornly I want to go out there and play 40 minutes, but this is a different situation, kind of like I’ve been saying the whole entire time. It’s unique, and it’s not common. As bad as I want to go out there and play 40 minutes, they might not think it’s very smart for me to do that.
“It’s been a tough, tough couple of years, obviously. I’m just trying to be smart because I want to play the next 10 years.”
