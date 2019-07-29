Randle El back on college HOF ballot

Antwaan Randle El reflects back on his college football career at Indiana with mixed emotions.
Individually, Randle El emerged as the top offensive threat in the Big Ten from 1998-2001. An option quarterback with blazing speed, Randle El became the first FBS player to pass and rush for 40 career touchdowns, while earning first-team All-American and Big Ten offensive player of the year honors in 2001.
Team-wise, though, Indiana failed to reach a bowl game in his four seasons as starting quarterback.
“I’ve always cared about the team success more than anything,” Randle El said. “That’s why for me it was always trying to put my best foot forward, and not just from a physical sense but from a leadership standpoint to try to lead my team. It just never worked out, a handful of games, a handful of plays just kept us out.”
Randle El is back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the eighth time this summer. There are plenty of reasons why the 5-foot-10, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback merits induction. In addition to posting 44 career rushing TDs, 42 career passing TDs and one receiving touchdown, Randle El amassed more than 7,400 career yards passing and 3,800 career yards rushing at IU.
The late Penn State coach Joe Paterno said of Randle El, "He is so quick that if you don't get on him and you wait for him to pitch the ball, he will take off on you. He is just an amazing athlete. I don't know how you get ready for him."
“You can’t force them by the hand or anything like that,” Randle El said of the voters. “But I know the effort I put forth in college and throughout my career and showed up and every opportunity that came up, made plays. So again, being chosen would be great, would love it, celebrate it for sure. So hopefully it works out.”
Today, Randle El has turned his focus to coaching. After serving six years as a football coach and athletic director at Virginia Academy in Auburn, Va., Randle El was hired last January by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive assistant, working primarily with receivers under wide receivers coach Kevin Garver.
For Randle El, who turns 40 in three weeks, the decision to coach in the NFL came after discussing the career move with his wife, Juane. The couple have six children ranging in age from 25 to 4.
“She gave me the green light,” Randle El said.
New Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians provided Randle El the opportunity to break in at the NFL level. The two maintained a close relationship since Arians was Randle El’s receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Randle El played nine NFL seasons as a wide receiver/kick returner with both the Steelers and Washington Redskins, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in 2005.
“I love to teach,” Randle El said. “Six years at Virginia Academy when I was a coach, AD there as well, made me realize how much I enjoyed it, and being able to teach at the level I was playing, that was definitely something that appealed to me.”
So far, Randle El has described working for an NFL team as an eye-opening experience. His goal is to someday become an NFL head coach.
“I want to stay here for a good length, but that’s the idea of being able to get on board and then proving that you know what you’re doing, know what you’re talking about,” Randle El said. “And then the relationships that you build with the coaches, the other coaches and the players as well because the players do respond to you. The coaches do see that.”
Randle El remains an IU football fan and tries to make it back to Bloomington at least once or twice a year. He’s excited about the direction of the Hoosiers under third-year coach Tom Allen.
“Playing in the Big Ten is no joke. You have to have that personnel to be able to win in that league,” Randle El said. “I know they’ve gotten some key recruits that’s going to help out especially the defensive line. You are always trying to get better in the trenches because that’s where the games are won and lost.
“So I’m always in tune to what’s going on there, and I try to stay in tune as much as I can. I always feel like every year they’ve got a shot.”
Randle El was not just a football star at IU but played basketball for one season under Bob Knight (1998-99) and baseball for one season under Bob Morgan (2000). He was drafted in the 14th round by the Chicago Cubs out of high school but opted to attend IU instead.
“Playing three sports in college was tough. I mean, I had to put it down, because I realized, baseball, the travel is exhausting,” Randle El said. “But I enjoyed it. … It was tough, but it was fun playing for Coach Knight, playing for coach Bob Morgan, a lot of things I learned from both guys, the way that they taught.”
