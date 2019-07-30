PURDUE FOOTBALL: Bailey ready to take leadership role

TOPEKA [mdash] Elizabeth A. Miller, 91, Topeka, died at 7:03 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at her residence. She was born Sep. 1, 1927 in Topeka, to Albert M. and Anna (Miller) Hochstetler. On Nov. 29, 1945 in Topeka, she married Ernest N. Miller. He died July 4, 1974. Surviving are four daughters, …