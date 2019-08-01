NFL: New-look Colts LBs filling team's need for speed

WESTFIELD — To say outside expectations for E.J. Speed were low entering Indianapolis Colts training camp this summer is an understatement.
A fifth-round pick out of Tarleton State, Speed was so far off the NFL scouting radar the Colts didn't even begin researching him until two months before April's draft.
Yet, there he was Thursday taking first-team reps as the strong-side linebacker for the second straight practice.
"It's definitely an opportunity for you to step up and show what you've got versus the top guys in the league," Speed said. "Our defense is no slouch, and our offense isn't, either. So, I mean, you're playing against the top guys right now in practice. I'm up for the challenge. I go to bed thinking about it."
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard went to bed this offseason thinking about ways to improve his defense's speed and athleticism.
In many ways, Speed represents the epitome of that search. At 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds, he's been timed at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash — a result that would have tied for 10th at the position during this year's NFL Scouting Combine.
But the Colts might be even more impressed by Speed's 33 1/4-inch arms. Ballard likes long-armed defenders with big hands because they're more likely to affect the ball during tackles and force the turnovers that fuel defenses.
Indianapolis can now field a freakish trio in that regard. Third-round rookie Bobby Okereke has 34 1/2-inch arms, and all-pro Darius Leonard checks in at 34 3/8 inches.
Those three lined up together in the base defense again Thursday, providing a preview of sorts for the future at the position.
"We are mixing and matching right now, as you guys can see," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "I wouldn't pay much attention to the mix and match right now.
"... With that group that was in there — and the same thing we like with all of them — the speed, athleticism and hitting and the functional intelligence. They're all doing well with that and still have to improve."
Speed is the defining characteristic in this scheme at every position, and it's been that way for decades.
When Eberflus felt the defense's effort wasn't up to standard early last season, he broke out tapes of some of the great units of the past. Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl in this same scheme and dominated the late 1990s and early part of the new century on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago reached the Super Bowl a few years later in the same scheme, losing to the Colts and head coach Tony Dungy -- who originated the modern version of the defense during his time in Tampa.
Leonard noticed a common denominator in each team's success.
"This scheme that we run, it shows that it works if you hustle," he said. "... So this system, you have to buy in. You have to sacrifice a lot in practice. 'Cause practice is the hardest thing.
"You come out here in practice, you gotta run, run, run, just to make a play. Then in games, everything comes easy because you've got bullets flying everywhere."
In all three versions of the defense Eberflus called upon, linebackers played a major role -- Derrick Brooks in Tampa Bay, Brian Urlacher in Chicago and Gary Brackett in Indianapolis.
Leonard is well on his way to joining those ranks after just one season, but Ballard's offseason moves gave him some reinforcements.
Okereke and Speed are battling for playing time with other recent Ballard draft picks. Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin are Speed's primary competition on the strong side, and Anthony Walker is the major obstacle in Okereke's way at middle linebacker.
If not for Leonard's record-setting pace, Walker might have been the breakout defensive player for Indy a year ago. He's still just 23 entering his third season out of Northwestern, and he's coming off a 105-tackle season.
"Just watching the film, seeing him as a 'backer and all the plays that he's made, I see him in the right place and the right spot, and I see how attentive and focused he is," Okereke said. "He's a great example."
Speed sees Leonard in a similar light.
Though he's competing on the strong side as a rookie, Speed shares similar traits with the weak-side starter. In fact, Leonard said earlier this week he sees a little of himself in Speed.
That's a compliment the rookie is eager to return.
"He gives a lot of energy when he makes a play," Speed said of Leonard. "He's a blueprint of a good football player."
He's also a blueprint for the way the Colts want their linebackers to play.
Leonard seemed to be everywhere at once in 2018. In addition to his franchise-record 163 tackles, he also recorded seven sacks and two interceptions while forcing four fumbles and recovering two.
Somehow, he seems even faster in Year 2.
Leonard chalks that up to a greater understanding of the scheme and better recognition of offensive cues.
It also helps that he and Walker share unique chemistry, and the depth at the position is bringing new intensity and energy to practice.
Eberflus' style is notoriously hard-nosed. The linebackers rarely stop moving during individual drills, completing one repetition and immediately falling back in line to grab a blocking pad and help the next guy.
It's a badge of honor to survive those marathon sessions. And eventually, Indianapolis hopes, a competitive advantage.
"I grew up running track," Speed said. "So running isn't a thing. But, yeah, it's a hard practice, but we're up for it. We're built for it. That's why we're here."
All that running leaves the linebackers as the best-conditioned unit on the roster.
The naked-eye test also suggests they're the fastest group on a defense built to run.
There's no question the linebackers are expected to drive Indianapolis' all-out obsession with running to the football.
With the new additions, Leonard believes they're as well prepared as ever to make that happen.
"I always talk trash about the linebackers being the fastest group anyways," he said. "You see it in individuals. We always work on our hands. We're always working at getting off blocks. So we take what we do in individuals, bring it to the team period, and we just run every play.
"The No. 1 job for a linebacker is to hit the ball every single play. We take pride in it. The coaches hold us accountable for it. So every time that ball is snapped, one of the linebackers (has) definitely gotta touch that ball."
