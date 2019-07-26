NFL: Leonard focuses on even better 2019 season

WESTFIELD — Heartbreak is never far from Darius Leonard's reach.
The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has seen his stock soar over the past 12 months as one of the league's fastest-rising superstars.
He set a franchise record for the Indianapolis Colts with 163 tackles during the regular season despite missing one game and playing the final 11 on a balky ankle.
His charismatic personality and high-energy playing style earned him the nickname "Maniac" and only add to his growing fame.
But Leonard has seen enough out of life during his first 24 years to put these moments in the proper prospective.
His road to the NFL included watching two brothers go to jail and another lose his life.
A fourth brother -- Anthony Waters -- perhaps Leonard's greatest role model in the game, saw his career change on a single play. Heading into his senior year at Clemson, Waters was projected as high as a top-10 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
He tore his ACL in the Tigers' season opener and fell into the third round. An athletic linebacker, Waters never regained his full speed and mobility.
He played one season with the San Diego Chargers and two with the New Orleans Saints before calling it a career. He totaled 14 tackles and one fumble recovery in 20 games over those three years and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Saints following the 2009 season.
Leonard wears the same No. 53 jersey Waters donned as a rookie.
"Every time I look at football, I look at life, I know how quick life can change," Leonard said as the Colts reported for training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex this week. "Especially with two brothers incarcerated, one deceased. So I don't take nothing for granted. I just go every single day, play or do whatever I'm doing my best and be able to have fun with it."
Leonard's humility is genuine and hard earned.
His mother was a single parent to nine children growing up in South Carolina. Sometimes there wasn't enough money to keep the lights on in the house, but she always made sure the kids got what they wanted for Christmas.
Watching her taught Leonard the value of hard work and sacrifice. And the lack of a father figure in the house taught him he needed to be present one day for his own family.
That day became reality this offseason when his daughter, Mia Gabrielle, was born.
It was tough for Leonard to pull himself away from his baby girl and make the trip to Westfield for the three-week training camp. But she provides the all-pro linebacker with even more motivation to succeed.
"My mom was an outstanding young lady, and seeing her work three jobs, making ends meet and raising nine kids in one house, that was hard," Leonard said. "... I didn't have a father figure in my life until I was maybe 13 or 14. I know what it feels like now to have a father, and I want to make sure that I'm there for my family and make sure that (Mia) can come to me anytime she wants and ask for anything. Just let her know she has a male figure in her life."
From an outside perspective, it's hard to imagine Leonard getting much better on the field than he was a year ago.
But he quickly rattles off a list of areas that need to improve. It starts with shedding blockers more quickly and expands to better tackling technique.
Watching tape with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Leonard realized he relied too much on his athleticism and his long arms a year ago. Now, he's focused on pinning his opponent's hip and driving through the tackle.
His goal for stops in 2019? An even 200.
"He has set (the bar) as high as you can set it," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "It's hard to imagine that he could've had a better year than he did last year, but he would tell you like anybody else -- all the great players -- there are a million ways you can get better.
"As good as he was, it's crazy to think that there are a million ways he can get better, and he has to get better. I have heard him say that himself, and we all know that that is the way that great players think."
Leonard's list of goals is famously lofty.
He reiterated most of it as camp dawned: Win the Super Bowl, be named the game's MVP and rack up 10 sacks among others.
A reporter jokingly asked why stop at just 10 sacks -- a number that would have led the team in 2018 -- and Leonard gave an earnest answer.
"It's kind of hard to get 10," he said. "As an off-the-ball linebacker, I think 10 is a great number to aim for."
He doesn't want to play over 225 pounds this season after starting last year at 233. He feels as though the extra weight nullifies some of his speed advantage and points to Jacksonville's Telvin Smith as a an example of a lighter linebacker who has excelled.
The key for Leonard is making plays. And the key to making plays is hard work.
That's something the linebacker always has in ample supply.
"When your best players are your best workers, your best teammates, it makes life a lot easier," Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said. "You just look at teams around in any sport, the best teams that play and win and go off to do special things, that leader is usually pretty -- their best player is usually pretty special."
Ballard sees a long list of such players on his roster. It starts with Leonard and quarterback Andrew Luck and includes others like center Ryan Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson, right tackle Anthony Castonzo and defensive linemen Denico Autry, Jabaal Sheard and Justin Houston.
Players with that mentality are the reason the Colts are embracing the high expectations from outside the building this season.
But no amount of hype will alter Leonard's approach. He's seen plenty of the good and bad life has to offer, and he understands how quickly one can change to the other.
He prefers to remain in the moment and make the most of the immediate opportunity at hand.
"I keep like a little laser-eyed focus," Leonard said. "So I don't worry too much about outside noise. So I come in with the same mentality as I did last year, just keep competing for a starting job and just be the best player I can be."
