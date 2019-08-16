NFL: Colts' defense prepares for test from Browns

WESTFIELD — Anthony Walker all but shook his head in disbelief.
To say the Indianapolis Colts defense has made great strides since the summer of 2018 is such a powerful understatement it's a borderline insult.
A year ago, the defense was filled with young players trying to get the images flashing before them to slow down in their heads and to play with the all-out effort defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus demands of them.
A switch was flipped somewhere around midseason, and the defense continued to improve as the Colts made a suprising playoff run.
Entering a season with championship aspirations, the defense led the way through the recently completed training camp at Grand Park.
They've cast aside the training wheels and have begun to dictate the tempo to the offense.
"Guys are just flying," Walker said of the team's speed. "If you look at camp from last year to camp from this year, it's night and day. We just look a lot more together, and guys (are) just understanding what they have going on. That's the biggest thing."
On Saturday, Indianapolis will get to showcase its growth against an opponent with equally high expectations.
The Cleveland Browns spent Wednesday and Thursday practicing with the Colts in Westfield, and the teams will kick off the season's second exhibition game at 4 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The controlled practice environment offered a sneak peek of what to expect. Both the Browns' offense and Indianapolis' defense had their moments.
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield led a stunningly quick two-minute drive Thursday that required just four plays to cover 60 yards into the end zone. The highlight was a long pass to wide receiver Jaelen Strong — who got full horizontal extension to make the diving catch — inside the 10-yard line.
But the Colts also made some big plays, including red-zone interceptions by rookie safety Khari Willis and sky-rocketing cornerback Kenny Moore.
"They have some good players," Mayfield said. "Seeing (all-pro linebacker Darius) Leonard out there, (safety) Malik Hooker — I played him in college. He used me in college. They have good guys.
"(Defensive tackle) Margus Hunt up front. They have a good scheme. They play really hard. You see the way they practice. They finish every play. It is fun to compete against them."
Former Indianapolis head coach Tony Dungy popularized this version of the Cover-2 defense during his days as Tampa Bay's head coach from 1996 to 2001.
The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl playing his scheme in 2002, and he led the Colts to the championship four years later. The team Indianapolis beat in Super Bowl XLI — the Chicago Bears — played the same defense under Dungy disciple Lovie Smith.
Eberflus learned the scheme under former Tampa Bay and Chicago assistant coach Rod Marinelli while both were with the Dallas Cowboys, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard helped identify players for the system as a scout for 12 years with the Bears.
Dungy got a first-hand view of Indianapolis' speed during Thursday's practice, and he saw a defense that is well on its way to sustained success.
"I think they're building it," Dungy said. "Chris Ballard has done a really, really good job. He understands the defense, especially being with Lovie Smith and (seeing) how they put it together in Chicago. This is what it needs, and they're putting it together brick by brick. And just getting the right pieces.
"(Defensive end) Justin Houston, a special guy, but a leader and a quality young man. So doing it with not only the right kind of athletes but the right kind of people, I think they're very, very close."
The Colts should get a few more clues about how far they've come against the Browns.
Mayfield is one of the league's most exciting -- and dangerous -- young quarterbacks, and he's surrounded by a wealth of weapons including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku and running back Kareem Hunt.
Even with Beckham unlikely to play as he rehabs a hip injury, Indianapolis' defense should have its hands full for the one quarter it's expected to play.
"That's an elite offense over there," Walker said. "They got all the weapons. They got a great quarterback. Just to get another feel, a different offense, a different opponent. We have a great offense, as well, but we don't play against our team. So just to go against another one is good and good to see."
As the Colts await word on quarterback Andrew Luck's availability for the regular-season opener Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the defense is blocking out all of the outside noise.
Walker said he and his defensive teammates are the offense's biggest fans, but they can't worry about what's going on with that side of the ball.
They're chasing lofty goals of their own, and they feel like all of them are within their reach.
"It's fun to see, fun to be around," Walker said. "Guys are just coming together knowing that we have an opportunity to be great."
