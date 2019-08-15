nascar: Sister: Earnhardt Jr. safe after plane crash in Tennessee

EARL NEIKIRK | THE ASSOCIATED PRESSThe burned remains of a plane that was carrying NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. lie near a runway Thursday, in Elizabethton, Tenn. Officials said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that "everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."