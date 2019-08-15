IU's DC leaning on dad for advice

BLOOMINGTON — When Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack calls his father, former Ole Miss and Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Dave Wommack, the conversation centers around fishing and his grandsons.
This week, the 33-year-old Wommack will also be leaning on his dad for some defensive advice. Dave Wommack watched IU's football team as the Hoosiers returned to practice on Thursday and will be in town for the rest of the week.
The elder Wommack, 63, set a goal to retire by 60, which he did when he stepped down as Ole Miss defensive coordinator following the 2016 season. He said he's been approached for a few coordinator and consulting jobs since, but is content to stay on his 85 acres of property in Mississippi, where in a lake in his backyard he's caught 108 bass that weigh 8 pounds or more. Earlier this summer, Wommack rented a houseboat in Canada to fish for smallmouth bass.
"Hunt, fish, travel, football," he said. "That's life."
But Dave Wommack made a promise to his son to watch IU football practices this year after missing practices last year. Wommack also visited his son's preseason camp in 2016, when he was defensive coordinator at South Alabama.
"For Kane it's not like he needs security," Dave Wommack said. "But he likes to hear another voice."
That voice brings wisdom. In a 37-year-coaching career, Dave Wommack was part of 32 winning seasons and 22 bowl trips while running the 4-2-5 defense the Hoosiers now employ. He said he had a chance to watch seven IU football games in person last season and is impressed with the talent and speed that the Hoosiers are assembling on defense.
"You can see just from watching practice and everything that the skill level is improving and you can see their experience start to come through a little bit the way they are communicating and doing those things," Wommack said. "But I don't think there's any doubt the last couple of years they've recruited pretty well and I think, speed makes up for a lot of mistakes, eliminates mistakes. Get the best players you can and good things are going to happen."
Dave Wommack said he also feels like his son is in good hands under IU coach Tom Allen. The two worked together on defensive staffs at Arkansas State and Ole Miss.
"Tom is a heckuva man first before anyone else," Dave Wommack said. "I was so happy for Tom to get the opportunities and the timing was right … absolutely feel confident and I think it makes a difference that Tom is a defense coach, I'm a little biased, but you know the best (head) coaches are defensive coaches."
Whitner cleared
Allen said that freshman defensive lineman Antoine Whitner has been cleared and will start practicing this week. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Whitner, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will add to IU's defensive line depth.
"A long journey and process but I was proud of him and his perseverance," Allen said. "He's with us now so that's our final piece of that (freshman) class. So everybody is on campus together."
Line of scrimmage day
Allen said the energy in practice was good on Thursday after taking a day off Wednesday for a team bonding day at Lake Monroe. The focus of the practice was on the line of scrimmage and goal line situations.
As of now, Allen said the first-team offensive line is ahead of the first-team defensive line based on experience. Allen said some depth is starting to develop on the defensive line and said JUCU transfer defensive tackle Demarcus Elliot is continuing to have a good camp.
"He's got some really good lower body strength to be able to hold anchor in there," Allen said. "We're going to need it."
New locker room unveiled
Allen said players received a boost from the unveiling of the new Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex on Wednesday.
The 25,000-square-foot complex under the west stands at Memorial Stadium includes a new locker room and other amenities. It was built following a $2 million donation from former IU football captain Terry Tallen.
"I've been to a lot of different ones over the years and the locker room part of it it's hard to find a better one," Allen said. "It's got so much space for the guys, the size of it all, you compare it to what we used to be and what we were the last couple of months and I just think it's a really sharp, classy look."
Allen said he FaceTimed recruits during the unveiling and sent them a long text discussing IU's commitment to football facilities.
"We're investing in football at the highest level that I've seen since I've been alive into football at Indiana," Allen said.
Scrimmage Saturday
IU will hold its second intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday. Allen said it will be the final live scrimmage in camp for the Hoosiers and plans to focus on red zone situations.
It also will likely serve as the final audition for quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle for the three-player race for the starting job.
"It will be one of the final evaluation pieces for sure," Allen said. "May not be the final one, but it's going to be big."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.