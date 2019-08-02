IU FOOTBALL: Takeaway highlights end of first IU practice

BLOOMINGTON — The first Indiana football practice of fall camp featured a few big plays from quarterbacks, a handful of pass deflections and a takeaway by the defense on the final play.
The Hoosiers went for two hours and 15 minutes in shorts and no pads Friday, doing a mix of individual drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 non-contact work.
"We got a lot of good work in," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "The focus, we had great energy and effort in all that we did, and a lot of guys got lots of reps, especially these new guys that are getting a chance to get out there. … We're trying to get as many guys on film as we can."
Quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey, Jack Tuttle and Michael Penix Jr. all had their moments working with the first team. Ramsey, IU's incumbent starter, was the most consistent on Day 1. His best completion of the day was a long sideline connection to receiver Ty Frofogle, who made the grab over cornerback Reese Taylor and kept his foot in bounds.
"Every day matters," Allen said of the QB competition. "We'll log every single completion percentage and execution and mental execution or mental mistakes."
Tuttle's two best completions came to running backs, hitting Cole Gest out of the backfield and Ivory Winters down the right sideline in stride.
"That's part of what we want to be able do," Allen said. "Those are some of the best players on the team, get them the football, creatively. Obviously you have traditional ways of getting running backs the football, but we want to be able to get those guys touches and create explosive plays."
Redshirt freshman receiver Miles Marshall also made a couple of nice catches in traffic.
"He's had a great offseason," Allen said. "Thought he had a really strong spring. Thought he worked really hard this summer, caught a ton of balls on jugs machines. … I've got big expectations for him. He's a big receiver that can run. He's very smooth in and out of his breaks."
Defensively, IU came up with several pass deflections but no takeaways early. At times, Allen was on the megaphone, imploring his defense to be more consistent swarming toward the ball.
"On defense, when guys are out there over the summer, there's no coaches out there making them chase the football, " Allen said. "They don't have that ingrained in them yet, and the average high-school kid doesn't understand that concept. From our younger guys, I didn't see that. I wanted to see it."
But IU finally recorded the takeaway Allen was searching for all practice on the final play Friday. It came when senior linebacker Reakwon Jones poked the ball away from freshman running back Sampson James. Fellow linebacker Thomas Allen scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.
"We got a forced takeaway at the end. You can kind of debate whether the whistle was blown or not," Allen said. "But defense is obviously going to take it, and we will, too."
