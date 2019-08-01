IU FOOTBALL: New DC looks to bring swagger

BLOOMINGTON — New Indiana football defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was asked at IU football media day how aggressive he will call the defense this season.
"I work for Tom Allen," Wommack said. "So I'll play pretty aggressive defensively or I won't have my job."
IU head coach Tom Allen ceded control of the defense to Wommack last January because he felt like the 32-year-old was ready to handle it. Wommack was just 27 when he landed his first defensive coordinator job at Eastern Illinois in 2014, and moved on to a defensive coordinator job at South Alabama in 2016 before his 30th birthday.
Allen made the move to better oversee all aspects of the team and to lighten some personal responsibilities as well. At Big Ten media days, the 49-year-old Allen said he often spent nights during last season sleeping at the office, which he didn't consider healthy.
Allen purposely stayed out of defensive meetings during spring drills in order for Wommack to establish authority and chemistry with his staff.
"They needed to look to him and let him answer their questions and let him solve the technique discussions and all the things that happen behind closed doors," Allen said.
In maintaining Allen's 4-2-5 "swarm" scheme, Wommack feels like the defense is ahead of schedule. He expects to be able to install 90 percent of the defense within the first five days of practice, which begins Friday.
"We're in a really good place," Wommack said. "We believe the responsibility of stopping the offense, whether it be run or pass, is placed on all 11 shoulders of the defense.
"In terms of the culture of our defense, we believe in confidence, and we believe in swagger, all right, and we believe in leaning into one another because that's how you handle the adversities that this conference brings week in and week out, and I think we're prepared to do that."
Wommack said the goal is to build off Allen's success, noting IU was at or near the top 25 nationally in total defense, first-down defense, takeaways and third-down defense last season.
"There's still things left out there," Wommack said. "We want to be a top-25 scoring defense, and that's what our goal and our ability is. Rushing defense and red-zone defense, those are things that have not been accomplished in a number of years here, and that is the goal for us."
IU senior linebacker Raekwon Jones said defensive players have responded well to Wommack's youth and energy.
"He's young, he's energetic and loves football, loves swagger, loves just being around us, and that's been good for the players," Jones said.
Wommack comes from defensive bloodlines. His father, Dave, was a defensive coordinator from 2008-14 at Georgia Tech, Arkansas State and Ole Miss. Wommack said his father, who is out of coaching, plans to attend four practices later during fall camp and will give him some advice on scheme and personnel. But during the season, Wommack doesn't call his father much.
"Once you get into the grind, you're bunkered down with the people that you're here with," Wommack said. "I feel like we have enough pieces in place here that I just communicate with our guys for the most part during the season."
BROWN ELIGIBLE
At Big Ten media days, Allen was waiting on the eligibility status of two incoming freshmen -- dual threat athlete De'Shaun Brown and offensive/defensive lineman Antoine Whitner.
Allen confirmed Thursday that Brown will be eligible for the start of fall camp, but the status of Whitner remains unresolved.
"Still in the final few days here, hopefully, we'll work with Antoine Whitner so he should be here shortly," Allen said.
GETTING BACKS THE BALL
New offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said part of IU's offensive plan heading into the 2019 season will be to throw the ball to running backs coming out of the backfield more this season.
"They're explosive kids," DeBoer said. "And I think they've really seen that they're going to get their touches if they run their routes right and can gel with the quarterback and understand their assignments and the timing."
One candidate to get catches out of the backfield is speedy junior running back Cole Gest, who is back to 100 percent after suffering an ACL tear in last season's opener against FIU. Gest was catching the ball 40 to 50 times a week over the summer to prepare for the role.
"I can be an auxiliary player, I can go in the slot and get open in space and utilize the speed that I've been blessed with," Gest said. "I welcome it whole-heartedly, and I know all the running backs are."
STOKING THE RIVALRY
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Tuttle has a family connection to IU. His dad, Jay, was a walk-on kicker for the Hoosiers from 1987-88.
Tuttle, a recent transfer from Utah, was asked what he learned about playing at IU from his father.
"First thing I found out about Indiana was that I started to hate Purdue because he hated Purdue," Tuttle said. "I, like, didn't even go here. I didn't even know I was going to go here, but I just hated Purdue for no reason."
Indiana and Purdue will meet again for the Old Oaken Bucket at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Nov. 30 to finish the regular season. Purdue has won the last two games in the series, snapping an Indiana four-game win streak from 2013-16. Overall, Purdue leads the series 74-41 with six ties.
