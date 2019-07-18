IU FOOTBALL: Hoosiers looking to turn close losses into wins

CHICAGO — As the close losses mounted last season, Indiana senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk found the outcomes harder and harder to accept.
"You lose sleep over it," Cronk said. "It makes you nauseous. I mean, you can go think of plays I've made or someone else on the offensive line, that eats you up, especially when you are playing such good competition."
For the past two seasons under head coach Tom Allen, the Hoosiers have knocked on the door of bowl eligibility, with back-to-back 5-7 seasons.
This year, as IU players and coaches appeared for Big Ten Football Media Days, Allen has set a goal to not just make but win a bowl game. It would be a breakthrough for a program that hasn't won a bowl since stonewash jeans were still in fashion. IU's last bowl win came in 1991 against Baylor when the Bill Mallory-led Hoosiers blanked Baylor 24-0 at the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Ariz.
"If you don't verbalize those goals and just kind of hope that it's going to happen, it makes it a lot harder," IU senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook said.
In 2018, IU lost three of its seven conference games by one score or less, including a 33-28 loss to Penn State at Memorial Stadium, a 38-31 loss at Minnesota and a 28-21 loss at rival Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Allen is hopeful a second straight strong national recruiting class will help infuse the talent and depth needed to pull out games in the third and fourth quarters.
"It's about depth, and there's no question about it," Allen said. "And we have to be able to finish quarters, finish halves and most importantly, finishing the end of the game when fatigue sets in. So playing lots of guys on both sides of the football is key to that for sure and having more quality players to be able to plug in in those key times.
"It's not going to end. We're not where we need to be yet, but the process is continuing on at a pace that is deliberate and systematic."
Cronk said IU players have taken ownership of the issue during the offseason.
"What we are focusing on is what we can do today," Cronk said. "Everyone lifts, everyone runs, everyone works hard, but what can we do to separate ourselves. What that looks like for us is maybe it's stretching, maybe it's extra set of squatting or benching or maybe it's extra jump rope or more sprints. But it's something extra every single day. It's a conscious effort. So I think those little things are going to add up to wins on Saturday."
Allen has addressed the issue by ceding control of the defense to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, while hiring offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer in an effort to generate more big plays and improve red-zone efficiency. Indiana ranked 11th in the Big Ten and 83rd nationally in red-zone offense, scoring 25 touchdowns in 44 trips.
Incumbent starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey will be pushed in practice by redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt freshman — and Utah transfer — Jack Tuttle in a three-player race when camp opens in August. At running back, all-Big Ten freshman Stevie Scott leads a talented group that includes a pair of potential incoming impact freshmen — Sampson James and Ivory Winters.
"We have depth there, have competition there," Allen said. "Iron sharpens iron. It makes you better, it makes me better, makes all of us better."
Allen is more concerned about the depth of his offensive and defensive lines, where Big Ten games are won in the trenches. The Hoosiers are hoping redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Juan Harris can come back from injury and become a run-stuffer inside. Junior college transfer Demarcus Elliott from Garden City (Kan.) Community College was brought in to add depth as well.
"We had a big d-line class that we signed with this last class, and I think they've done a great job in the weight room. But they're freshmen, and it's hard to play," Allen said.
Senior linebacker Raekwon Jones said confidence played a role in IU's close game struggles last year as well.
"The confidence to be able to win, the confidence to be able to finish," Jones said. "That's a big piece, you know. People kind of undermine that as a piece. Confidence is probably the biggest piece to a football player. When you don't have confidence, you're not the same. You react slower."
Allen has the belief there's enough talent and depth for IU to achieve its goal this season.
"We have a good nucleus of strong senior leadership as well as youth and athleticism and a strong passion to create change at Indiana," Allen said.
