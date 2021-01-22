Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.
Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies
- THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ETNA GREEN [mdash] Barbara Yoder, 86, of Etna Green, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital after a short illness. She was born July 30, 1934, in Nappanee to Eli D. and Clara (Hochstetler) Stutzman. On April 7, 1959, she married Melvin J. Yoder. He preceded …
SERVICES THURSDAY
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE NEWS: Goshen police make several arrests
- POLICE NEWS: Three arrested in separate battery cases
- POLICE NEWS: Cooler filled with marijuana discovered
- Elkhart hospital's COVID-19 numbers dropped 60%
- Goshen baker hangs up apron after 56 years
- Man living in car found dead in Goshen
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Goshen knocks off Warsaw, controls destiny for NLC title
- Middlebury barn burns
- South Bend woman injured in Goshen crash
- POLICE NEWS: Package thefts reported throughout Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.