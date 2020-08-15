Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after colliding with Corey LaJoie (32) on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in this Feb. 17, file photo. Newman expects to get a little emotional when he drives into Daytona International Speedway this weekend. His last time through the famed track’s tunnel came in the back of an ambulance--with countless onlookers fearing for his life.