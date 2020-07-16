NAPPANEE [mdash] Henry Joseph Yoder, 86, Nappanee, died of natural causes peacefully in his sleep at his home Saturday, July 11. Henry was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to Harvey J. and Fannie (Schmucker) Yoder. He married Wilma Miller on Nov. 15, 1956, in Nappanee, and they li…