LAGRANGE [mdash] Sarah Jane Yoder, 89, of LaGrange, died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 3, 1931, in Ligonier, to Joseph and Barbara (Hochstetler) Lambright. On Nov. 4, 1948, she married Joseph J. Yoder; he died Dec. 23, 1995. Surviving are six daugh…