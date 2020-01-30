Bobby Labonte, left, and Tony Stewart, right, celebrate Labonte's win in the NASCAR Busch Series' Aaron's 312 auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., in this April 28, 2007, file photo. Joe Gibbs, already an NFL Hall of Famer, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte, two drivers who helped him build one of NASCAR’s top teams while giving “Coach Joe” three of the organization’s five titles.