NAPPANEE — Little horses. Lots of fun.
Equine lovers come together at Nappanee Raceway, 24332 U.S. 6, Nappanee (between C.R. 11 and C.R. 13) for Trottingbreds harness racing.
For decades, these animals who stand no more than 51 inches high as 2-year-old and 51 1/2 for an age horse and weigh considerably less than Standardbreds have been driven around a 5/16-mile limestone-surfaced track in half-mile races while spectators take it all in as they did Friday.
Eddie Roque was there.
Roque hails from Bermuda and has run Meadows Inn Bed & Breakfast in Middlebury for 18 years and been around the horse racing industry for 40 years.
His first horse had ties to Goshen, raced successfully in Bermuda, retired to Indiana and stood stud for 27 years.
One of Roque’s racers in his current stable of eight Trottingbreds is a world-record holder.
On Sept. 3, 2022, Candyce Martins, who six months racing in Bermuda and April to September in Middlebury, drove pacer MI’s Where’s The Party to a world record in Goshen, N.Y., covering a half mile in 57.3 seconds. The quarter-mile time of 26.4 was also a world record.
Martins, 21, began driving at 13. She can be easily spotted on the track because she wears white and pink silks and steers horses from a pink sulky (two-wheeled cart).
As for training, Martins says every horse is different.
“You could do one mile with a horse or 10 miles with a horse,” said Martins. “If they go 10 miles in one day that’s a lot.
“You work them to get them fit for racing. You don’t work them to take you from one place to another and back (like buggy-pulling horses).”
While his animals race all around, Roque is fond of Nappanee Raceway.
“This has become quite the track,” said Roque. “They’ve put a lot of time and effort into it.
“It’s really a good track.”
Adam Yoder, who runs Elite Training Center in Shipshewana, is vice president at Nappanee Raceway and is his 14th year of involvement. He is a breeder and trainer and his sons are drivers.
“I have a good track and I have boy come to my facilities to race,” said Yoder. “We have 15 ponies in our barn right now. We have guys that stable the horses at my farm.
“Why we do this is for the next generation. It’s keeping the our young kids involved in the horse industry, learning a trade and how to interact with animals etc.
“It’s why we put the work in to keep this thing going. It’s pretty much nine months out of the year for five months of racing.”
Adam Yoder, 20, has been coming to the races since he was 5 and has been driving for six years. He trains and races out of Shipshewana.
“We start at 15 or 16,” said Yoder. “It’s an easy sport to do and it’s what we like.”
Millersburg’s Garold Delagrange has been around the horse game for four-plus decades and retired a few years ago as the president of harness racing at Nappanee and Goshen.
“You want to keep the entry money down so the kids can afford it,” said Delagrange, who counted raising money and getting sponsorships for higher purses among the tough part of his job.
Jeremy Delagrange — Garold’s son — is 41 and has been driving since he was 14.
Derek Lee, a New Paris resident who originates from Pennysylvania, has been racing Trottingbreds for 14 years. He trains and drives at Nappanee and the fairgrounds in Goshen and LaGrange for various owners.
His key to success?
“Treat the horse with respect and he’ll do what I want him to do,” said Lee. “I let him do what he needs to do to win.
“To be a good driver you have to be able to make quick decisions because one little thing and you can go down.”
Lee explained the difference between competing with a pacer or a trotter.
“Pacers are a little faster and they’re easier to drive,” said Lee. “With trotters you have to have steady hands because they can break a lot easier.
“I prefer trotters. I like the challenge.”
Lee said he wants to work his way up to Standardbreds.
Alan Earl, a funeral home operator from Argos, is long-time horseman.
“I grew up doing it,” said Earl. “I think I started what I was about 8 years old.”
He worked with Trottingbreds because that’s what his father raised.
Why does he do it now?
“It’s a little more affordable and it gives me my ‘horse fix,’” said Earl. “I always say that these little guys are just workhorses. They’re tough. That’s how they were bred.
“These guys don’t break down nearly as much as the big horses.”
A Trottingbred might weigh 700 pounds and a Standardbred 1,700.
Standardbred races tend to be a mile.
“You have that first half mile to put yourself in position for that last half mile,” said Earl. “(Trottingbreds) are just in a dash from the start.”
While he sometimes goes to other tracks, Nappanee Raceway is considered his home course and he sometimes drive the starting car there.
Syracuse’s Michael Miller, 16, began driving at year ago and told why he does it.
“You get the adrenaline rush,” said Miller. “I had fun driving trotters last year. Pacers are faster. Pacers are probably the easiest to get figured out.”
Miller has spent most of his life working with horses. There is currently one Standardbred horse on the farm and it’s a brood mare.
More International Trotting & Pacing Association (itpa.biz) Midwest Classic cards are scheduled at Nappanee Raceway July 14, 15, 28 and 29, Aug. 4 , 5, 11, 12, 25 and 26. Sept. 2 and 22. Friday start times are generally 7 p.m. with Saturdays at 6.