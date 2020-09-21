Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals in Houston, in this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo. The higher seeded team reaching the World Series will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and if needed Games 6 and 7, not necessarily the team with the best record. The specification was contained in the July 23, agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to expand the playoffs following a regular season shortened due to the novel coronavirus.