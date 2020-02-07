In this April 25, 1997, file photo, Roger Kahn, author of the bestseller “The Boys of Summer,” poses at his home in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers, died Thursday at a nursing facility in Mamaroneck, N.Y., according to his son, Gordon Kahn. He was 92.

In this April 25, 1997, file photo, Roger Kahn, author of the bestseller “The Boys of Summer,” poses at his home in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers, died Thursday at a nursing facility in Mamaroneck, N.Y., according to his son, Gordon Kahn. He was 92.