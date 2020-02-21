Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts to his RBI single during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals in Houston, in this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo. The last time these teams played the Nationals were celebrating their World Series title in Houston. Since then the Astros have become the league's villains, with a sign-stealing scandal tarnishing their reputation and casting a shadow on their 2017 title.