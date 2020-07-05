Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this July 29, 2019, file photo. Francona said Sunday that he believes the Indians need to change their name. “I think it's time to move forward,” Francona said Sunday.