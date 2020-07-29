NAPPANEE [mdash] William F. Chupp, 84, of Nappanee, died at 5 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home after a short illness. He was born March 20, 1936, in Kosciusko County to Floyd J. and Mary Ann (Miller) Chupp. On Jan. 1, 1959, he married Minerva D. Hochstetler. She survives along with t…