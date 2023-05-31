NAPPANEE — Craig Wallin admitted there was a lot of emotions throughout the day Wednesday.
Rightfully so, given how much time went into what happened at NorthWood’s Field of Dreams.
For the first time ever, the Elkhart County Miracle played a baseball game. They hosted the Lake County Corn Dogs, which are two of the six teams that comprise the Northern League for the 2023 season.
Wallin and the rest of the fans on hand were treated to a 6-3 victory in a game that went about 2 hours and 40 minutes.
“I think I feel humbled and thankful; those two words are probably the best way to describe how I feel (Wednesday),” Wallin said. “It’s been a long journey — 16 years. It’s been a little embarrassing that we haven’t been able to pull this off a little quicker. Inch by inch it’s a sinch, and so we just keep moving forward.
“There have been so many people a part of this process over the years, and we’ve picked up new people as we go. It really does take a village, and that’s what we have here.”
A solid crowd turned out for the game. More than 300 people were in attendance to see what the new team had to offer.
“Solid, and that’s what we were looking for,” said Wallin of the crowd size. “... We’re learning and we’re tweaking. I think we were dialed-in for the most part.”
Wallin made sure to give credit specifically to John Baxter, the senior advisor to the team, for making opening night run smoothly.
“John has opened up more minor league baseball clubs than anyone I’ve ever met,” Wallin said. “He’s our game day operations guy, and he had it dialed-in. Everything went really smoothly.”
The fans got a show right away Wednesday.
After Conor Gausselin recorded a perfect 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, the Miracle’s offense went to work in the bottom half of the frame. Rickey Nye led off with a single, followed by a walk from Cole Mason.
After Bryce Lesher grounded into a fielder’s choice that led to Mason being thrown out at second base, Javier Guevara uncorked a three-run home run over the left field wall.
Four batters in, it was 3-0 Miracle.
“It makes you feel good when you’re winning early in the game like that,” Miracle coach Wilson Valera said.
Gausselin kept rolling on the mound from there, giving up zero runs over the next four innings. The Miracle couldn’t score either, keeping it a 3-0 game until the top of the sixth.
That’s where the Corn Dogs finally made Gausselin look mortal. The visitors pushed across three runs to tie the game, quieting the crowd in the process.
“My idea was to let him pitch no more than five innings because he hasn’t thrown in a long time, but he was saying he wanted to go one more inning, and I gave it to him,” said Valera on letting Gausselin pitch six innings. “I believe that if you give them the trust, they’ll be able to pull it out on their own.”
Elkhart immediately countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Evan Laws led off the frame with a single, then advanced to second base when Dylan Rost drew a walk. Both players moved up 90 feet when Hunter Christunus executed a perfect sacrifice bunt.
Nye then drew a walk, loading the bases with one out. In the next at-bat, Mason hit a groundball toward Corn Dogs shortstop Tyler Schultz, who bobbled it, allowing Laws to score to push the margin to 4-3. The lead increased by two when Lesher hit an RBI single, scoring Rost. The inning then ended, though, when Lake County was able to induce a double play.
The Miracle extended the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Laws hit an RBI single with one out, scoring Angel Perez. Perez reached on a walk, then advanced all the way to third on a throwing error from the Corn Dogs catcher when Perez went to steal second base.
Ethan Lengfelder pitched a scoreless seventh inning, while Robino Vazquez Vallejo recorded a six-out save, pitching around runners on base in the eighth and ninth frames to secure the victory for the home team.
The Corn Dogs came 4-0 into the game and are the reigning Northern League champions.
“It makes you feel very good, especially playing the best team in the league,” said Valera of the win. “Now, we know what we can do. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did (Wednesday).”
Elkhart County continues its homestand Thursday when they host the Indiana Panthers. First pitch is at 7 p.m.