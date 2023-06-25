NAPPANEE — The end of the fourth week of baseball for the inaugural Elkhart County Miracle season ended on a dampened note — literally — as Sunday’s game with the Southland Vikings was postponed in the top of the fourth inning due to severe weather in the area.
The Vikings were ahead, 4-0, when lighting and thunder began to make its arrival. Eventually, the heavy rains that hit most of Michiana descended upon the NorthWood baseball field, forcing the game to be stopped for good.
The two teams will resume the game tomorrow at Southland’s home field of Dowling Park in Hammond, Indiana. They will begin at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT, playing four more innings. They will then play their regularly-scheduled game right after, shortening it to seven innings.
After its doubleheader Monday, the Miracle will have Tuesday off. They then play another road game Wednesday before they’re home from Thursday-Sunday, including a doubleheader on Sunday, July 2 against the Northwest Indiana Oilmen. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
The Miracle currently hold a record of 10-12 on the season. They’re currently in fourth place, but just one game behind Southland (11-11) for third in the six-team Northern League. The Lake County Corn Dogs lead with a 16-6 record, while Northwest Indiana is second at 13-7. The Indiana Panthers (8-14) and Griffith Generals (6-14) round out the standings.
Despite a below-.500 record, the Miracle have had some bright spots in its first month of play. Dawson Willis is one of the best hitters in the league, as his .324 batting average ranks fifth in the league amongst qualified hitters. The top four are all Lake County players.
Bryce Lesher is right behind Willis in the batting average department with a .316 mark. Northridge graduate Bryce Miller is also in the top 10 in the league in batting average at .298.
While the overall pitching for the Miracle has been shaky at times — they have a team ERA of 5.73 — there have been a couple of standouts on the bump. Conor Gausselin has won all four of his starts, pitching a combined 28 innings and striking out 23 batters. He was named the Northern League Pitcher of the Week two weeks ago, and in his last start on June 20 against Indiana, he pitched a complete-game three-hitter.
Ethan Lengfelder had the biggest highlight of the season by pitching a no-hitter against Lake County on June 15. Robino Vasquez-Vallejo has recorded all four saves for the team as well and has a team-best ERA of 2.36.
It’s a roster that has seen some new local names be added recently, including 2023 Goshen graduate Thomas Castillo. The future University of St. Francis player has appeared in seven games so far and was the leadoff hitter for the Miracle in Sunday’s game before Mother Nature made her presence felt. Another former local high school player that has made a handful of appearances recently is 2021 Wawasee alum Kameron Salazar.