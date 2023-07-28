GOSHEN — Blazing temperatures Thursday and excess rain Wednesday did not keep a large crowd from gathering to watch a staple of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair — the tractor pull.
It’s the 150th fair in 2023 and about a third of that has featured tractor pulling.
Pro Pulling League competitors revved down the track at the grandstand for one session Wednesday and two two Thursday in several classes. The heat index for the last one was nearing 100 and still they roared on in mini-rods, ARP super stocks, diesel trucks, super modifieds and pro stocks.
Powerful machines carried names like Green With Envy, Tinker Toy, Dirtslinger and Cream Of The Crop.
The goal in tractor pull is to move the most amount of weight the furthest distance.
The tractor is hooked up to a weighted sled that goes forward as the load is moved up the track. The further it goes the more weight that’s being pulled.
It depends on the class but tractors could be pulling from 10,000 to 40,000 pounds or more.
Why do people like it?
“The competition, smoke and noise,” said New Paris resident Cork Wagner, who worked at Goshen’s John Deere dealership for 42 years and served as fair tractor pull director for 32 and was called in to help out with his successor — Fred Jessup — serving as fair president this year.
Jessup, 55, says he was born during the fair and has been at 54 of them during his lifetime. Like his parents before him, he was a farmer and a 10-year 4-H member. He was on the fair board for 10 years and took over for Wagner as tractor pull director a decade ago.
“On a typical Thursday we’ll have a crowd of 7,000 to 8,000 for the tractor pull alone,” Jessup said. “This is one of the better-attended events that the Pro Pulling League has. “We had a little bit of a rough start this morning with the weather. We had two inches of rain in the last 24 hours.”
The pulling area surface has sand on top of clay.
Middlebury’s Dana Bontrager and his Bontrager Excavating crew has been grooming the track for the tractor pull for 25 years, helping with the transition from harness racing and then getting it ready for the next day’s grandstand event — in this case Friday’s rodeo.
“In a normal year we come in and take the sand off the horse track, pile it at the end, rip up the track, add moisture and get it ready for pulling,” Bontrager said. “(Wednesday) night we dealt with the rain several times so we covered the track. We came in a little before 4 this morning, pulled the cover off and ended up working it to help it dry.”
Bontrager described the best-case scenario.
“Ideally on a Wednesday pull we’d come in the morning, rip it up and add water,” Bontrager said. “We didn’t have to add much water at all yesterday.”
Once the pull is over, Bontrager’s bunch reshapes and compacts the area and puts the sand back on — a process that takes a couple of hours.
“On an average year we usually get out of here any between 2 and 3 (a.m.),” Bontrager said. “I don’t usually have much down time. It’s been 25 years since I sat in the grandstand and watched.”
Tractor pull contestants do compete for purses. But they’ve also got plenty invested in their tractor, fuel, travel trailers and other expenses.
“It’s a hobby for sure,” Tyler Slagh, driver of mini-rod tractor Have No Mercy of Zeeland, Michigan said. “The Pro Pulling League is one of the best-paying pulling organizations out there. But, unfortunately, with the amount of money you put into the vehicle it’s definitely a dollar-losing effort.
“But we have a ton of fun doing it. The people you run with and get to see at every event they all make it work.”
“You have to have a business or a very good job to afford to do this,” Price said.
Kimmel’s Dusty Price, drove mini-rod Blackmail, Thursday night. He has been on the PPL for six years. His father — William Price — competed in tractor pull for 30 years.
Price drives a tractor that is 11 feet long, weighs 2,000 pounds and generates 3000 hp with a drag racing engine.
“At the beginning of the pull it weighs about 3,500 pounds and then as the weight box moves forward it puts about 30,000 pounds on the back of the tractor to stop us,” Price said. “Max speed happens at about 200 to 300 feet. We’ll get up to 30 to 40 mph. My actual wheel speed going down the track is about 100 to 150 mph.”
Kenny Wagler, Beanblossom, talked about the merits of tractor pulling.
“It’s a good family thing,” Wagler said. “It teaches a young man how to problem-solve.”
Wayne Sullivan, Warsaw, Kentucky, has been in tractor pulls for more than 50 years and has been coming to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair for about the last 15.
“This fair is really big,” Sullivan said. “It’s comparable to a lot of state fairs.”
Sullivan’s machine has the grill from an old Massey Harris and the back tires resemble those of a tractor. But it’s essentially a dragster.
“We use the same motor as alcohol funny cars,” Sullivan said. “We run on methane alcohol. We are not allowed to run (Nitromethane) which is a good deal because the spectators are so close.
“A drag racer runs his motor for five or six seconds in some classes. But we run these things anywhere from 12 to 15 seconds wide open. It puts a lot of stress on the motor.”
One of the next stops on the PPL is Friday at the Vanderburgh County Fair in Evansville. The National Tractor Pullers Association Grand Nationals are Friday and Saturday in Fort Recovery, Ohio. Most pullers were headed to one or the other after Thursday night’s card.
Ben Wagner, Cork’s son, a Fairfield High School graduate and the play-by-play radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays, was Thursday night’s track announcer.