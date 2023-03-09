MIDDLEBURY — After months of discussion and planning, ground was officially broken on the new Middlebury Activities Center Thursday.
At the center of the new facility is a gym that will host Northridge High School volleyball and basketball contests, among other sports. While the estimated seating capacity for it is around 2,500, Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jayson Snyder said that number was a conservative estimate and could increase based on what the final designs of the bleachers look like for the gym.
Along with the new gym, there will be three other courts in an auxiliary gym that can be used for practices. A track will run across the entire top level of the facility as well.
“We’ve got a lot of people to thank for this, all the way back to (former superintendent Jane) Mrs. Allen for getting the ball rolling on it,” Middlebury Schools Director of Buildings Jeff Palmer said. “All of our current school board members and past members that are here for this, we thank them. And last, but not least, the person who had the most lunches and dinners with people in the community to spread the word on this and let everyone know about it, Mr. Snyder.”
The hope is for the building to be completed by the start of the winter 2024. That means that the next two volleyball seasons, 2023 and 2024, will be played in the same gym they currently play in at the high school building, while both basketball teams will still play its 2023-24 contests at Northridge Middle School.
Whether some games will still be needed to be played in the middle school for the 2024-25 season is still to be determined, but it is expected that home contests will be moved to the new Activities Center at some point during the season.
“The convenience of it being here on our high school campus — it may confuse some people in a couple of years because a lot of people show up here for games, then find out it’s at the middle school,” Northridge Athletic Director Ryan Bales said. “Now, they’ll legitimately be in the right place. … There’s a lot of history to the middle school gym. It’s going to be tough to leave that place, to be honest, but I’m confident we’ll try and bring some of that atmosphere to over here.”
Snyder mentioned how the new facility won’t negatively affect the community members’ wallets either.
“This won’t raise the tax rate,” Snyder said. “… Also, the fact that we can remain fiscally conservative — this facility is expected to be paid off in eight years without raising the tax rate. So, that’s an incredible situation to be in and one we want to stay in. This won’t impact the education fund negatively as well, and so we can continue to give our employees the raises that they deserve.”
The project was first introduced to the Middlebury school board in May 2022. After months of discussions, the plan was approved in the early winter. With the weather now finally warming up, construction can begin on the new facility.
“We had two public hearings, and the amount of support from the community — they thought this was a need here in Middlebury for all our schools and for all of our community,” Snyder said. “It was very encouraging to see that amount of support.”
The building will connect to the high school, with a hallway being built from where the aquatic center is to the new MAC. Additional parking will be added on both sides of the building as well.
This is the second big athletics upgrade of the last five years for Northridge, as the school built new all-turf softball, baseball and football fields, as well as installing a new track, in the fall of 2020.
“We’re very excited,” Bales said. “Obviously, there’s a major commitment here at Northridge and Middlebury Community Schools to athletics and extracurriculars, and really, what’s doing best for students. Obviously, the athletic complex is just amazing. It’s an incredible opportunity for our kids and our teams. It’s such a huge additional to our athletic programs.”