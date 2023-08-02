MIDDLEBURY – Less than a two hour drive from Middlebury, six players from the Middlebury Horseshoe Club drove up to Lansing, Michigan for the World Tournament last July.
With the tournament spotting up in several locations across the country, including Washington next year, the group wanted to take advantage of the fortunate location.
“It’s really fun, you get to meet all these new people,” Alve Shetler said. “I had people on Facebook which I had never met except on Facebook so I wrote their name down and I got to meet them up there.”
Alongside his new friends, Shetler placed ninth in the World Prelims Elder C1 division, going 7-8 and combining for 246 ringers in his 15 matches. Lester Lemaster led the way with John Brewer for the club’s six participants. Lemaster went 13-2 and placed third in his division while Brewer won 11 of his matches, dropping three contests and settling for one tie to also finish third in his division.
“I started out hot the first day and won five games,” Shetler said. “I thought ‘this is going to be a good World Series’. Then the next two days I couldn’t hit nothing.”
Driving up Saturday, the Middlebury group played for three days in the World Prelims. Each day consisted of five matches.
The competition was split into several different classes. Divisions were split by the throwers sex, their age and the throwing distance. Younger throwers typically throw with the stakes 40-feet apart while older throwers are allowed to play with the stakes 30-feet apart.
Along with the local club’s performance, Shetler enjoyed seeing some of the other performances.
“This one girl in the top women’s class, she threw 44 ringers in a row… and she lost,” Shetler chuckled.
Other finishes from the club included Lester Krull (11th in the Elders B2 World Prelims), Archie Sexton (14th in Elders C1) and Sharon Chiddister (12th in the Senior Women B class).
With metal clangs in the background, behind the Middlebury American Legion Wednesday, Shetler described the way to properly throw a horseshoe. Spoiler alert: it’s whatever feels right.
Motioning toward the horseshoe with his thumb on the curved edge, “I flip mine; just one flip, but that guy right here, watch him, he turns it sideways. I can never get the hang of that.”
Continuing to motion the different styles being used, he pointed toward a spinning action used by one member. He even recalls that a player at the World Tournament who has won 28 separate times, throws his three-quarters backwards.
“Nobody else does it, maybe that’s why nobody ever beats him,” he said. “Nobody can catch onto it.”
Shetler takes joy in the competition, and the exchanges from throwers behind the Middlebury American Legion shows likewise. It’s not every year the club is able to travel for the rotating tournament, but they were fortunate to be there this time.
With clangs continuing to roll in from the pits, its time to practice for next time.