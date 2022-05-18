MIDDLEBURY — More changes could soon be coming to Northridge High School’s athletic facilities.
A new Middlebury Activity Center is being proposed as part of facility upgrades across the school district. Other improvements that would come are a new roof for the middle school, as well as road and parking lot repairs around the district.
Middlebury Schools superintendent Jayson Snyder said the proposed changes were brought to the Middlebury School Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board then approved the school to start advertising the project with members of the community.
“These projects should start during the spring of 2023 and be completed during the fall of 2024,” said Snyder in a statement to The Goshen News. “Due to current interest rates, the timely elimination of old debt, and a history of sound fiscally conservative decision making, we can complete these projects using tax-exempt bonds and pay off the debt over eight years without raising the tax rate. Utilization of these bonds will also have no impact on the education fund that determines employees’ compensation.
“We are very excited to complete these projects and provide students, staff, and community members with needed improvements as well as an activity center that is long overdue. We believe these projects will positively impact our community for years to come.”
The centerpiece of the project is the new activity center. If approved, the building will be built next to the current high school building in the area that’s located just southeast of where Northridge’s aquatic center sits. Multiple athletic courts, locker rooms, an indoor track and a large area to hold physical education classes are part of the proposal.
It wouldn’t be a building just for high school events, however, as there would be community access to the facility as well.
Arguably the biggest part of the proposition, though, is the construction of a new gym that would be the host for varsity volleyball and both boys and girls basketball contests. Currently, the Northridge volleyball team plays its home matches in a smaller gym located at the high school, while varsity basketball games are played in the middle school gym.
With the activity center, an approximately 2,400-seat gym will be built to host all three of those sports’ games, as well as various other events within the school district.
“It is an exciting time to part of Raider Nation,” said Northridge girls basketball coach Doug Springer in a statement to The Goshen News. “The dedication that our administration has shown to make Middlebury Community Schools the premier school district in Northern Indiana can be seen through our facility upgrades the past few years. The Middlebury Activity Center is going to provide unbelievable opportunities for our students, athletes and community. The high school will finally have a facility that can accommodate our entire student population for indoor events such as a winter pep session and/or convocations. It will give our PE department more activity space, as well as classroom space that they do not currently have.”
Springer also noted some of the other benefits the facility will create.
“It gives our cheer teams and dance teams their own dedicated space, which neither have at this time,” Springer said. “The indoor track will provide a safer alternative to our students who currently run outdoors during the winter months. The MAC will also enhance student safety, as our basketball student athletes and cheer student athletes will no longer have to fight after-school traffic to make it to their practices at the Middle School and Heritage Intermediate. The competition gym and auxiliary gym will also free up space at the Middle School and HIS, which will allow those schools to provide more opportunities for their own students/staff.
“The best part of all of these facility upgrades is that they will not increase taxes for our community or impact our education fund.”
Northridge boys basketball coach Scott Radeker echoed a lot of Springer’s sentiments in a statement of his own.
“The new facility is exactly what this corporation needs,” Radeker said. “It is going to be a benefit for boys and girls of all ages in our community. It will be big enough for us to hold pep rallies and convocations with the whole student body. It gives us extra space to better serve the younger players in the feeder systems of boys and girls basketball and volleyball. It will give our PE teachers more space to work with their students. Other sports will be able to use the track and multi-purpose room for indoor training. All this without raising any taxes for anyone.
“I am very grateful for all the work Dr. Snyder and his team have done to make this happen. I am also grateful for our school board who gave their blessing to move forward. Just another example of how our administration puts kids first in our district.”
If approved, this would be the second major athletics facility upgrade for Middlebury Schools in the last five years. A brand new football, track, softball and baseball complex opened up at the high school in 2020, with brand new turf fields, a much-improved track surface and a multi-purpose building that features locker rooms for the athletes.
The Middlebury School Board of Trustees have two more meetings left in the school year, one on June 7 and the other June 21. It is expected that the project will be discussed more during both meetings. Whether an approval for the project is reached is still to be determined.