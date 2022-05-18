Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.