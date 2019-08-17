Longtime local high school cross-county and track coach Chuck Schlemmer was injured in a collision Friday night while riding his bicycle.
According to a Facebook post by his daughter, Liz Schlemmer, he was airlifted and is in Intensive Care with a brain injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung.
Schlemmer spent 20 years as the head coach for the girls cross-country and boys track and field programs at West Noble High School. He retired from coaching at West Noble in 2017. He remained at the school as a teacher in the Social Studies Department.
