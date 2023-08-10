MIDDLEBURY – Returning to Meadow Valley Golf Club for its second match there in three days, Northridge captured another win, this time in a 9-hole contest against Mishawaka Marian where the Raiders came out on top 166-212.
The event began at 5 p.m. with clear skies, a slight breeze and temperatures hovering around the 80’s.
Northridge sophomore Alex Reschly and junior Addy Irving led the 10-player field with both shooting two-over-par 38’s. For Irving, it was a new PR.
“Putting was a lot better today; I just wanted to do my best,” Irving said on her new top score while playing from the four-spot.
For the home squad who moved to 3-0 on the season, head coach Ken Brewster was satisfied with how his group handled their first 9-hole head-to-head competition, especially with what he believes can be an energy drain in starting the new school year Wednesday.
“I know they’ll never say it, but they’re tired, I’m tired, I’m wiped out,” Brewster said. “You’re wore out from school and you know, you’ll have [that off night] sometime. Overall, I’m pleasantly happy.”
Following Reschly and Irving for the Raiders top five was senior Karisa Dyer (42), junior Lizzy Irving (50) and sophomore Macey Riegsecker (48).
The challenging course saw several players from both squads struggle to sink putts with a little too many chips as well on certain holes.
“It’s nice to have a girl that can pick you up when we have a couple girls kind of have an off night,” Brewster said.
For what’s next for the Raiders, Brewster isn’t taking it easy on his squad. With a possible NLC title in sight if this start is any indication, he’ll use the last tournament-free weekend to correct some shots before a big showdown Monday in Plymouth.
“We’re going to spend some time at the range tomorrow trying to fix some swings and get them back confident in their swing and then we’re going to work short game Saturday,” Brewster said.
Northridge returns to action Monday at Pretty Lake Golf Club in Plymouth for a 3-Way Meet against Warsaw and Plymouth starting around 5:30 p.m. Both the Tigers and Pioneers collected honorable mentions from the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association week one poll while the Raiders were the only NLC team slotted at No. 18.
GIRLS GOLF (At Meadow Valley Golf Club)
Team scores: Northridge 166, Mishawka Marian 212
Northridge – Karisa Dyer (42), Alex Reschly (38), Lizzy Irving (50), Addy Irving (38), Macey Riegsecker (48)
Mishawaka Marian – Ceila Florkowski (47), Lucie Tinervia (47), Lilli Fleming (57), Madilyn Brough (61), Molly Rach (69)
Low scorer: Tied – Alex Reschly (38) & Addy Irving (38)