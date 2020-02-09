ELKHART — Kyle Hembree has so much confidence in Elsa Fretz that he was willing to take her out of an event where she finished as the state runner-up a year ago and put her in an event she has little experience in at the high school level.
Hembree, coach of the Northridge Raiders, and his junior standout had long discussions about the decision of not entering Fretz in the 100 freestyle (she placed second at last year’s state meet) and instead putting her in the 100 butterfly.
The strategic move paid off as Fretz won the butterfly title in Saturday’s IHSAA girls swimming and diving sectional at the new Elkhart Aquatic Center. Her time in the event was 55.48.
“I had no clue if it would work,” said Fretz about the event change. “Hembree and I talked about it. We looked at the times on both events and at the number of swimmers back for this season. We decided to go with the fly. I’m going to try my best at state, and we will see whats happens.”
Hembree recalled an effort by Fretz in the fly that got him thinking about the switch.
“Elsa went to the club state meet and swam a 54.2 in the 100 fly,” the coach said. “Her fly is really clicking right now. So far the change is working for us.”
Fretz also won the 50 freestyle in the sectional, breaking her own meet record of 23.44 with a 23.42. She is the defending state champion in the event (22.88).
“Fretz is so good we could put in any event and she would excel,” Hembree said.
Fretz’s two wins helped the Raiders amass 538 points to take the team championship for the third straight season and 16th time overall.
Concord finished second with 465 points, followed by Wawasee 278, Elkhart Central 235, Goshen 168, Angola 152, East Noble 93, Elkhart Memorial 85, Jimtown 83, NorthWood 78 and DeKalb 62.
Individual event winners and winning relay teams at sectional move on the state finals Friday and Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis. Swimming preliminaries are Friday starting at 6 p.m., diving prelims Saturday morning at 9 with events finals starting at 1 p.m.
The Raiders had another double winner as freshman Sydney Nethercutt took the titles in the 200 free (1:55.21) and the 500 free (5:01.29).
“Syd has been a workhorse for us all year,” Hembree said. “She has been a huge part of our success so far this season, and if we are going to reach our goal of being the runner-up team at state she is going to have to be a huge part of that. She isn’t tapered yet and almost went under five minutes in the 500 free. I think she will do that at the state meet.”
Fretz has been impressed by the youngster.
“She (Sydney) had the drive and is one of the hardest workers on the team,” she said.
Northridge senior Jenna Nethercutt captured the 100 breaststroke in a meet record time of 1:04.38.
The Raiders swept the relays with Mackenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz and Americis Ingling winning the 200 medley (1:46.26); Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Sydney Nethercutt and Weber the 200 free (1:35.64); and Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Weber and Sydney Nethercutt the 400 free (3:30.34).
The Raider divers had an excellent day with Kaitlin Sommers finishing first with 549.75 points, Jiselle Miller second at 539.20 and Evie Long fourth at 422.00.
The top four finishers in diving move on to the Penn Diving Regional Tuesday night.
Simons recorded a 70-point dive.
“That was a big girl dive,” Hembree said.
Northridge won nine of the 12 events.
“We swam well, but I want to sit down like all the coaches and look at sectional times around the state to see what things look like for next week,” Hembree said. “The thing is today was not our goal, next Saturday is the goal. We had four girls swimming today that have not even started tapering yet.”
Concord also had a good meet with Grace Brenneman in the 50 free and 100 free, Ella Lantz in the 200 free and 100 back, Kiran Stauffer in the 200 free, Audrey Lantz in the 200 individual medley and all three relays qualifying for state.
“We qualified in 10 events. We are hoping a couple more swimmers get added to the state fields,” Concord Tom Johnson said. “We are hoping to be Top Ten or better at state.
“Ella Lantz had a great meet. She swam fast today and will have to swim even faster at state.”
Alexis Mishler qualified in the 100 backstroke for the Wawasee Warriors.
SECTIONAL SUMMARY
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Northridge (Mackenzie Webber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 1:46.26 (pool record replaces 1:47.88 by Fort Wayne Swim Team in 2019); 2, Concord (Ella Lantz, Victoria Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz) 1:47.47 (betters state cut of 1:48.45); 3, Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Rileigh Atwood, Kiah Farrington, Cammy Kryder) 1:47.80 (betters state standard of 1:48.45); 4, Elkhart Central (Ellie Malloy, Lilly Grove, Maria LaRoca, Natali Khamkheuang) 1:56.42; 5, Goshen (Ellie Walters, Zoe Eichorn, Samantha Hunter, Norah George-Miller) 1:57.11; 6, Angola (Maddie Toigo, Summer Stultz, Olivia Tigges, Taylor Clemens) 1:59.95; 7, DeKalb (Mallory Jarrett, Jala Collins, Caleigh Yarian, Adeline Gellespie) 2:07.96); 8, Jimtown (Macey Slabaugh, Mary-Kate Behrens, Madison Waldron, Elizabeth Zerfas) 2:08.16; 9, Elkhart Memorial (Lily Spray, Brianna Kramer, Rachel Terrell, Elora Cline) 2:09.03; 10, East Noble (Delaney Dentler, Paige Anderson, Samantha Richards, Alva Wilson) 2:09.11; 12, NorthWood (Hannah Eberle, Isabel Franceschetti, Brittany Hershberger, Morgan Conrad) 2:21.69.
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:52.21; 2, Ella Lantz (Concord) 1:53.03 (betters state standard of 1:53.17); 3, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 1:53.05 (betters state standard of 1:1:53.17); 4, Makena Mount (Northridge) 1:57.02; 5, Hailey Clark (Northridge) 1:57.03; 6, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 1:58.54; 7, Samantha Hunter (Goshen) 1:59.00; 8, Ava Frick (Elkhart Central) 2:00.57; 9, Taylor Clemens (Angola) 2:01.27; 10, Ella Park (Wawasee) 2:01.32; 11, Ellie Roberts (NorthWood) 2:03.05; 12, Elena Sommers (Wawasee) 2:06.71; 13, Sydney Penner (Goshen) 2:08.91; 14, Jordan Gibbs (Wawasee) 2:09.53; 15, Emily Davis (Elkhart Central) 2:12.73; 16, Eve Miller (Goshen) 2:15.61.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 2:08.14; 2, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 2:10.37; 3, Isabella Sponseller (Concord) 2:10.99; 4, Clare Ritchie (Northridge) 2:12.18; 5, Gabriella Sponseller (Concord) 2:13.52; 6, Travis Bratt (Northridge) 2:15.82; 7, Ellie Malloy (Elkhart Central) 2:19.57; 8, Lillian Tyler (Wawasee) 2:19.92; 9, Rileigh Atwood (Wawasee) 2:21.82; 10, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 2:24.52; 11, Maria LaRocca (Elkhart Central) 2:29.18; 12, Courtney Simmons (Angola) 2:29.85; 13, Macey Slabaugh (Jimtown) 2:33.96; 14, Dejah Wright (Elkhart Central) 2:42.67; 15, Maysa Krebs (Angola) 2:44.08; 16, Audreyana Antos (Angola) 2:46.93.
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.42 (sectional record replaces 23.44 by Fretz in 2019 and pool record replaces 23.65 by Fretz and Elizabeth Broshears in 2019); 2, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 23.89 (betters state cut of 23.95); 3, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 24.20; 4, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 24.57; 5, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 24.60; 6, Cammy Kryder (Wawasee) 25.25; 7, Natali Khamkheuang (Elkhart Central) 25.06; 8, Elizabeth Zerfas (Jimtown) 26.04; 9, Ellie Roberts (NorthWood) 25.85; 10, Elexis Ott (Concord) 26.05; 11, Madison Weaver (Concord) 26.41; 12, Rhea Kunder (Elkhart Central) 26.20; 13, Audra James (Angola) 26.75; 14, Lily Grove (Elkhart Central) 27.04; 15, Corinne Wells (East Noble) 27:15; 16, Adeline Gellespie (DeKalb) 27.17.
DIVING — 1, Kaitlin Simons (Northridge) 549.75 points; 2, Jiselle Miller (Northridge) 539.20; 3, Brooke Farnham (Concord) 428.15; 4, Evie Long (Northridge) 422.00; 5, Ryleigh Robinson (Concord) 400.35; 6, Irie Roll (Elkhart Central) 353.85; 7, Madison Copsey (Concord) 337.90; 8, Lily Meyer (East Noble) 337.35; 9, Reagan Koble (NorthWood) 310.05; 10, Ava Kaiser (Elkhart Central) 271.50; 11, Samantha Richards (East Noble) 271.55; 12, Kelsey Keiper (Wawasee) 264.30; 13, Caitlin Knepp (NorthWood) 247.15; 14, Madison McClintic (Wawasee) 229.30; 15, Carolyn Kiner (Elkhart Memorial) 224.20; 16, Savannah Tully (Elkhart Central) 209.50.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 55.48 (pool record replaces 55.70 by Elizabeth Broshears in 2019); 2, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 57.28; 3, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 58.13; 4, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 59.50; 5, Rachel Terrell (Elkhart Memorial) 59.76; 6, Samantha Hunter (Goshen) 1:01.38; 7, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 1:02.29; 8, Theresa Lietzan (Concord) 1:03.17; 9, Grace Ritchie (Northridge) 1:02.73; 10, Maria LaRocca (Elkhart Central) 1:045.3; 11, Maddie Toigo (Angola) 1:04.78; 12, Vanessa Murillo (Goshen) 1:11.27; 13, Raina Kunder (Elkhart Central) 1:12.35; 14, Andrea Williams (NorthWood) 1:13.84; 15, Samantha Richards (East Noble) 1;17.28; 16, Brittany Hershberger (NorthWood) 1:17.38.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 51.41; 2, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 52.63; 3, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 52.85; 4, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 53.29; 5, Makena Mount (Northridge) 54.03; 6, Kammy Kryder (Wawasee) 55.01; 7, Taylor Clemens (Angola) 55.35; 8, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 55.57; 9, Natali Khamkheuang (Elkhart Central) 57.65; 10, Khanya Butler (Elkhart Central) 57.74; 11, Elizabeth Zerfas (Jimtown) 58.17; 12, Audra James (Angola) 58.79; 13, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 58.82; 14, Madison Weaver (Concord) 59.12; 15, Corinne Wells (East Noble) 59.19; 16, Adeline Gellespie (DeKalb) 1:00.11.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 5:01.29; 2, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 5:04.62 (betters state cut of 5:05.53); 3, Hailey Clark (Northridge) 5:09.63; 4, Ava Frick (Elkhart Central) 5:18.62; 5, Marissa Prough (Concord) 5:18.88; 6, Ella Park (Wawasee) 5:26.07; 7, Lillian Tyler (Wawasee) 5:27.35; 8, Caitlin Stauffer (Concord) 5:34.87; 9, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 5:12.10; 10, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 5:39.15; 11, Jordan Gibbs (Wawasee) 5:44.28; 12, Sydney Penner (Goshen) 5:50.21; 13, Emily Davis (Elkhart Central) 6:04.55; 14, McKenna Powers (Angola) 6:08.82; 15, Grace Shelburne (Angola) 6:12.32.
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Sydney Nethercutt, Mackenzie Weber) 1:35.641:38.08 by Fort Wayne Swim Team in 2019; 2, Concord (Audrey Lantz, Gabriella Sponseller, Kiran Stauffer, Grace Brenneman) 1:38.03 (betters state standard of 1:38.87); 3, Goshen (Samantha Hunter, Eve Miller, Norah George-Miller, Zoe Eichorn) 1:43.22; 4, Wawasee (Rileigh Atwood, Lillian Tyler, Elena Sommers, Ella Park) 1:45.55; 5, Elkhart Central (Khanya Butler, Killy Grove, Rhea Kunder, Ava Frick) 1:46.93; 6, Angola (Yuwadee Sungkakham, Olivia Tigges, Audra James, Taylor Clemens) 1:48.55; 7, East Noble (Alva Wilson, Samantha Richards, Rachel Weber, Corinne Wells) 1:53.91; 8, Jimtown (Macey Slabaugh, Mary-Kate Behrens, Madison Waldron, Elizabeth Zerfas) 1:54.54; 9, DeKalb (Jala Collins, Caleigh Yarian, Layla Chautle, Adeline Gellespie) 1:56.04; 10, NorthWood (Morgan Conrad, Madie Hawkins, Andrea Williams, Elle Roberts) 1:56.05; 12, Elkhart Memorial (Morgan Eash, Kailey Gregg, Gabriella Scott, Elora Cline) 2:01.21.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Ella Lantz (Concord) 55.69; 2, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 57.23 (betters state standard of 57.38); 3, Mackenzie Weber (Northridge) 58.34; 4, Rachel Terrell (Elkhart Memorial) 59.72; 5, Ellie Malloy (Elkhart Central) 1:00.46; 6, Reagan Hartzell (Northridge) 1:02.23; 7, Elexis Ott (Concord) 1:02.64; 8, Maddie Toigo (Angola) 1:05.00; 9, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 1:05.51; 10, Logan Pippenger (Northridge) 1:08.69; 11, Macey Slabaugh (Jimtown) 1:08.75; 12, Ellie Walters (Goshen) 1:09.27; 13, Eve Miller (Goshen) 1:09.54; 14, Delaney Dentler (East Noble) 1:10.24; 15, Raina Kunder (Elkhart Central) 1:10.32; 16, Vanessa Muirillo (Goshen) 1:10.48.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Jenna Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:04.38 (sectional record replaces 1:04.755 by Hailey Dygert of Northridge in 2019 and pool record replaces 1:04.58 by Madeline Dyer in 2019); 2, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 1:06.67; 3, Isabella Sponseller (Concord) 1:07.12; 4, Tavia Bratt (Northridge) 1:07.99; 5, Rileigh Atwood (Wawasee) 1:08.14; 6, Gabriella Sponseller (Concord) 1:10.15; 7, Victoria Posthauer (Concord) 1:10.57; 8, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 1:12.53; 9, Elena Sommers (Wawasee) 1:14.14; 10, Sommers Stultz (Angola) 1:16.04; 11, Lilly Grove (Elkhart Central) 1:16.79; 12, Courtney Simmons (Angola) 1:18.11; 13, Khayna Butler (Elkhart Central) 1:18.30; 14, Jala Collins (DeKalb) 1:18.35; 15, Andrea Williams (NorthWood) 1:20.60; 16, Paige Anderson (East Noble) 1:21.59.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Mackenzie Weber, Sydney Nethercutt) 3:30.34 (pool record replaces 3:34.25 by South Bend St. Joseph’s in 2020); 2, Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Ella Lantz, Gabriella Sponseller, Grace Brenneman) 3:34.20 (betters state standard of 3:35.91); 3, Wawasee (Cammy Kryder, Kiah Farrington, Ella Park, Alexis Mishler) 3:38.39; 4, Elkhart Central (Natali Khamkheuang, Ava Frick, Khanya Butler, Ellie Malloy) 3:52.28; 5, Angola (Maddie Toigo, Hannah Conley, Olivia Tigges, Audra James) 4:07.59; 6, East Noble (Delaney Dentler, Paige Anderson, Rachel Weber, Corinne Wells) 4:08.62; 7, Elkhart Memorial (Rachel Terrell, Gabriella Scott, Morgan Eash, Brianna Kramer) 4:16.92; 8, Goshen (Kassidy Bestul, Julie Walton Clark, Hope Kindig, Ellie Walters) 4:31.17; 9, NorthWood (Hannah Eberle, Megan Miller, Brittany Hershberger, Morgan Conrad) 4:35.94; 10, DeKalb (Mallory Jarrett, Riley Exford, Emily Eschbach, Layla Chautle) 4:43.84; 11, Jimtown (Mackenzie Stewart, Madison Garrett, Brooklyn Chupp, Allyah Gordy) 4:58.48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.