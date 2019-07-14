INDIANAPOLIS — Bronson Yoder’s interception set up the winning field goal as the North edged the South, 25-24, in the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star game Friday at North Central High School.
The NorthWood High School graduate returned the ball nine yards to the South-33. Six plays later, Chris VanEekeren of Chesterton booted the 28-yard game-winning field goal with 2:20 left to play.
Yoder is headed to William & Mary this fall to play football. He also had one rushing attempt for one yard and a kick return for 23 yards. He made two tackles and assisted on three others while playing defense.
The South had taken a 24-15 lead with 9:55 of the fourth period following a 16-yard touchdown pass by Liam Thompson of North Central to Jon Eineman of Mooresville.
Quarterback Zach Merrill of Andrean pulled the North within two points (24-22) on a 24-yard TD run at the 6:55 mark.
The North has won five straight All-Star games. The South has a 27-26 lead in the series.
Other area players in the game were Concord product Cameron Lain, Northridge grad Reece Lueking and Wawasee product Brayden Johnson.
Lain was credited with two tackles and an assist. Johnson kicked off once for 53 yards and averaged 45.3 yards on his thre punts.
Lain is the 30th Concord Minutemen to appear in the game, Yoder the 28th NorthWood Panther, Lueking the fifth Northridge Raider and Johnson the 10th Wawasee Warrior.
Craig Koehler of Concord was an assistant coach for the North.
