GOSHEN — Taking care of us has been the message to the Goshen High School football team this week in preparation for a game tonight at Andrews Field in Nappanee.
Goshen (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference) squares off with the NorthWood Panthers (1-2, 0-1) in a league contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We have to start taking care of ourselves and stop worrying about what the other team is doing,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “That has been our top priority in practice this week.”
The RedHawks are coming off a 48-0 home loss to the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers.
“There were a number of times last week we were not lined up right and if you are not lined up right bad things are generally going to happen,” the coach said. “We did make a lot of mistakes and we didn’t play with the intensity we need to win. Looking at the game film it is never as bad as it seems and I think that was the case with the Memorial game.
“But we have bounced back. We were ready to go (last) Monday at practice. The kids are hungry for a win, but even more so they are hungry to play better.”
NorthWood also opened the league portion of its schedule last week by dropping a 24-14 decision to the Concord Minutemen.
“We are excited to get back onto the field this week. I really like where we’re at,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “Our kids played really tough last week. We just didn’t execute (fumbles, penalties, assignment fits, etc). We have had a spirited week of practice. They know and understand that we’re an improving team. We have put an extra focus on the little things.”
The Panthers were a 43-14 winner over the RedHawks a year ago.
“This year’s NorthWood team is very similar to last year’s except they don’t have Bronson Yoder this year,” Park said. “Their quarterback (junior Nate Newcomer) and running back (senior Jaden Miller) are doing well. NorthWood likes to run the ball and they are pulling two or three guys on every play. The problem is once they lull you to sleep with the run they will slip a pass in.”
NorthWood rushed for 285 yards in the Concord game. Newcomer had 109 on 21 carries and Miller 99 on 13.
NorthWood’s defense, known as the “Black Crunch,” is playing a 3-3 stacked format according to Park.
“They are bringing one or two linebackers on every play,” the coach said. “We got some work against the 3-3 over the summer, but this will be the first time this season we will see it. It’s a defense that will present us with some challenges.”
The Panthers have won three straight in the series with the RedHawks since a Goshen 20-14 win at Andrews Field in 2015.
“Andrews is never an easy place to play,” Park said. “NorthWood always draws a good crowd and the students are really involved. As a player this is what you want. If you cannot get fired up to play in a game like this, you had better check your pulse. NorthWood is an NLC opponent that is just down the road. What more could we ask for?”
NorthWood holds a 23-20 edge in the all-time series with the RedHawks.
Goshen junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky, who made five solo tackles and assisted on two others in the Memorial, contest is questionable for the game.
