NAPPANEE — The Nate Newcomer show came to Andrews Field in Nappanee Friday night.
The junior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the NorthWood Panthers rolled over the Goshen RedHawks, 55-7, in a Northern Lakes Conference high school football contest.
“This is a typical NorthWood team. They don’t have Bronson Yoder anymore, but they have two or three players that are pretty darn good high school players,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said.
The Panthers rambled to 509 yards of total offense, including 397 on the ground.
“We did not tackle very well,” Park said. “We have proven over and over again we are not very good in that department. NorthWood gets so many guys to the point of attack, it’s hard to get a clean shot on them.”
The Panthers got off to a quick start taking a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter that ballooned to a 48-0 lead at halftime.
The halftime margin led to a running clock for the entire second half.
Goshen did some regrouping at halftime and took the ball on the opening possession of the third quarter. The RedHawks put together a 14-play drive that covered 80 and ended in a 10-yard run by backup quarterback Wesley VanHooser with 2:35 left in the stanza.
It was Goshen’s first TD since Week 1 when the RedHawks defeated Fairfield 20-14.
“The last three weeks have been rough on both the kids and the coaching staff,” Park said. “When you don’t score for a long period like that it wears on you. Some of the drive was against NorthWood’s first-string defense.”
Park challenged his players at halftime to go out and make something positive happen in the second half.
“We told them we needed something positive. Something we could build on,” the coach said. “That scoring drive was a start and now as a coaching staff we have to figure out how to build on that. Something else that was positive is we tied the second half.”
Newcomer paced the NorthWood ground game with 185 yards on 12 carries. Senior Jaden Miller added 67 on six and Ben Mestach 67 on 4.
Mestach gave the Panthers a lead at 11:53 of the opening period as he hauled in a pass from Newcomer and sprinted 67 yards for the score on the first play of the game.
Newcomer was 4-of-9 passing for 111 yards. He also tossed a 36-yard scoring pass to Kyle Sellers.
The RedHawks totaled 111 yards of offense, all of it on the ground.
VanHooser ran for 55 yards on nine carries and Drew Worthman 46 on 12.
VanHooser took over as QB in the second half replacing starter Colin Yoder.
“We decided to make the change at half,” Park said. “Wesley has a lot of snaps at the position and he is quicker.”
The Goshen signal callers were 0-of-5 passing in the contest.
“We have got to get something figured out in our passing game,” the coach said. “We can not keep going like we have been.”
Goshen (1-3 overall, 0-2 in the NLC) hosts Concord next Friday. NorthWood (2-2, 1-1) entertains Wawasee.
Goshen 0 0 7 0 —7
NorthWood 19 29 7 0 —55
Scoring Plays First Quarter
NW — (11:53) Ben Mestach 67 pass from Nate Newcomer (run failed)
NW — (8:13) Newcomer 4 run (run failed)
NW — (3:45) Newcomer 32 run (Jerson Sanchez kick)
Second Quarter
NW — (9:49) Kyle Sellers 36 pass from Newcomer (Sanchez run)
NW — (2:34) Veshon Malone 3 run (Sanchez kick)
NW — (:50) Jaden Miller 39 run (Sanchez kick)
NW — (:19) Newcomer 34 run (Sanchez kick)
Third Quarter
G — (2:35) Wesley VanHooser 10 run (Emylio Romo kick)
NW — (:07) Mestach 57 run (Sanchez kick)
