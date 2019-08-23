NAPPANEE — “We dug deep and that’s a huge testament to this team,” said NorthWood football coach Nate Andrews Friday after he saw his Panthers open the season with a 35-21 victory against Jimtown.
The Panthers beat the Jimmies at Andrews Field to win Doc Abel’s medicine bag.
It was the seventh straight win for NorthWood against Jimtown. The Black Crunch prevailed 26-0 at Knepp Field in 2018.
A 14-yard scoring reception by Jimtown’s Dustin Whitman from Clay Campbell and an extra point kick by Isaac Daniels with 10.3 seconds left in the game made the score 35-21.
The Panthers held a 35-14 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
The Jimmies had the ball for nearly all of the third quarter before giving the ball to NorthWood on fourth down at the Panther 27 with 31.9 seconds to go in the period.
Jimtown attempted an onside kick to open the third quarter. The ensuing NorthWood drive took nine plays and concluded with a 5-yard TD run by Ben Mestach and Jerson Sanchez kick at 8:30 of the third quarter for a 35-14 lead. Jaden Miller had a 14-yard run during the series.
NorthWood led 28-14 at halftime.
Following a Jimtown punt, NorthWood went up 28-14 on an 8-yard TD run from the “wildcat” formation by Miller and conversion kick by Sanchez with 3:07 left in the second quarter. The four-play drive began at the Jimtown 42 and featured runs of 16 yards by Miller and 13 by Nate Newcomer.
Jimtown’s Daniels was short on a 41-yard field goal attempt.
NorthWood responded with a 9-play scoring march punctuated by a 10-yard “wildcat” scoring TD run by Miller and kick by Sanchez at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter. The big gain of the drive was a 31-yard drive by Nate Newcomer.
The game was tied 14-all at the end of the first quarter.
Campbell spun into the end zone from the 1 and Daniels booted the extra point to close out an eight-play possession and pull Jimtown even at 14-14 with 1:14 to go in the first quarter. Cole Thompson took a pitch to the left and ran 21 yards for the biggest gainer of the drive.
NorthWood went ahead 14-7 on a 3-yard run by Nate Newcomer and kick by Sanchez at 4:43 of the first quarter.
It was a matter of quick change for NorthWood as the drive was set up by a Noah Blosser fumble recovery at the Jimtown 23.
NorthWood had forged a 7-7 tie with a 17-yard TD pass to Joe Newcomer from Nate Newcomer and Sanchez kick at 7:40 of the first quarter. Nate Newcomer had four carries for 22 yards during the drive.
Jimtown produced the night’s first points on the third play from scrimmage.
After the opening kickoff, Johntu Reed caught at 64-yard TD pass from Campbell and Daniels tacked on the extra point with 11:54 on the clock.
“The bottom line is they were a little more physical than we were tonight,” said Jimmies coach Mike Campbell. “They were the better team tonight.
“We can’t worry about calls and things like that. We’ve just got to get better.”
Jimtown (0-1) visits South Bend Washington while Indianapolis Bishop Chatard will travel to NorthWood (1-0) next Friday.
Also, game officials Bob Kania and Bill Sorukas were recognized for their decades of service before the game.
NORTHWOOD 35, JIMTOWN 21
Jimtown 14 0 0 7 — 21
NorthWood 14 14 7 0 — 35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
J — Johntu Reed 64 pass from Clay Campbell; Isaac Daniels kick, 10:49.
NW — Joe Newcomer 17 pass from Nate Newcomer; Jerson Sanchez kick, 7:40.
NW — N. Newcomer 3 run; Sanchez kick, 4:43.
J — Campbell 1 run; Daniels kick, 1:14.
Second Quarter
NW — Jaden Miller 10 run; Sanchez kick, 3:07.
NW — J. Miller 8 run; Sanchez kick, 1:19.
Third Quarter
NW — Ben Mestach 5 run; Sanchez kick, 8:30.
Fourth Quarter
J — Dustin Whitman 14 pass from Campbell; Daniels kick, :10.3.
Team Statistics Ji NW
Net yards rushing 125 280
Net yards passing 161 51
Total net yardage 286 331
Total first downs 15 19
Passes (comp.-att.) 20-10 4-8
Passes had intercepted 0 0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-26 5-61
Statistical Leaders
Jimtown: Rushing — Cole Thompson 11-21, Oscar Zelaya 1-20, Clay Campbell 15-11, Ethan DeVol 6-6. Passing — Cambell 10-20-161 (0 int.).
Receiving — Reed 5-98, Whitman 3-45, DeVol 1-17.
NorthWood: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 22-118, Jaden Miller 13-79, Veshon Malone 8-52, Jaden Miller 13-16, Ben Mestach 2-33. Passing — N.
Newcomer 4-8-51 (0 int.). Receiving — Mestach 3-34, J. Newcomer 1-17.
Fumble recoveries: Jimtown — Tony Pletcher. NorthWood — Noah Blosser.
